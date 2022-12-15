COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DRAGON SLAYERS! Reivers shutout Dragons for second National Title

A month after losing a 29-28 heartbreaker, Iowa Western and Hutchinson met again for a winner take all NJCAA Championship game on Wednesday night at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, Arkansas.

The Reivers swung their sword to a quick 17-0 lead to set up the eventual 31-0 shutout over the Blue Dragons to win the football program’s second national title in history.

“We saved our best two performances for our final two games of the season,” Strohmeier said. “This is why I’m so thankful we have a four-game playoff because I felt like we were definitely one of the best teams this year.

“2012 and now is too long in between, I almost forgot how it feels, but with any good program, these things start with your administration, our administration does well to provide us the resources we need to be successful and I’m so proud of the guys and the coaches. All the guys during the offseason and the fall camps said that this was their goal. ”

The Reivers started with the football, looking to set the tempo, and broke through as James Graham connected to LJ Fitzpatrick for a 68-yard touchdown within the first two minutes of the game.

After making a defensive stop, the Reiver marched down the field and scored again as Jaden Koger powered it into the endzone from three yards out on a third and goal play to make it 14-0.

Wilber booted through a 38-yard field goal before the first quarter concluded to make it 17-0 Reivers by the end of the first quarter.

Both teams had their opportunities and mistakes but canceled each other out for a scoreless second quarter.

“Coming out of the gate and getting that quick 17-0 lead gave us a good opportunity,” quarterback James Graham said. “It felt good to go down and score on our first drive, we had some plays we left out there throughout the night, but we got the job done and that’s that matters.”

After some defensive stands through the first six minutes of the third quarter the Reivers extended their lead to 24-0 after a run from Bryant Williams. Williams would find the end zone again in the fourth quarter to further extend the lead.

“The offensive line did a great job with everything so I just did what I had to do and found my way to the end zone,” running back Bryant Williams said.

The Reiver defense held the Blue Dragons to a season-low 159 yards of total offense and recovered three fumbles to preserve the shutout win and claim the national title.

“Our defense is special,” Quientrail Jamison-Travis said. “We took everything personally. After the last game, we weren’t going to give them anything easy and take advantage of their mistakes. We felt like we shouldn’t have lost to them last time so we took this challenge very personally.”

Having played in the previous national title game last year and feeling the sting of defeat. Feeling the other side of the game makes the win that much sweeter for some of the team members such as Jamison-Travis.

“Being on last year’s team I remembered the taste and how I felt when we couldn’t get the job done,” Jamison-Travis said. “This time we came here prepared to play our best and this time we got the ring.”

Jamison-Travis had four total tackles and 2.5 sacks for the game and two fumble recoveries.

For the rest of the team, remembering past shortcomings, at different levels, and after losing their final two regular-season games and then winning the final two and winning the bigger game against the Blue Dragons is what makes the feeling sweeter.

“I wasn’t here for the game last year, but I do know how it feels to lose at the championship level,” Graham added, “I lost a state championship back in high school and I still remember that, but coming in here we knew we had a job to do and how the opportunity was that we had and we got the job done, and it feels pretty good.”

“It’s just a great feeling,” Williams said. “Only two teams make it in here and only one gets the win.”

For Strohmeier and the coaching staff, after falling short two other times over the past decade of collecting the program’s second national title, to finally earn title number two for Iowa Western, is one of the best feelings the coach has felt in his 14-year tenure at Iowa Western.

“This is what you strive for,” Strohmeier said. “It’s our expectation to be competing for a national championship and the thing I’ll remember most from the 2012 championship team and this team is the look on the kids' faces when they won it.

“They’re the ones who put in all the hard work, the time, the commitment. As a coach, to see these guys achieve something at the highest level is great. Hopefully, someday they will, but some of these guys may never play for a national championship again and I don’t care what level you play at, this is hard to accomplish and it’s something they should be proud of and will never forget.”

Iowa Western ends its banner year with a 10-2 record.

Iowa Western (10-2) 17 0 7 7 – 31

Hutchinson (12-0) 0 0 0 0 – 0