COLLEGE FOOTBALL: National Championship provides second chances for Iowa Western

Iowa Western is back in the national championship game for the second straight year. After last year’s defeat, the Reivers are determined to make the most of their second consecutive appearance in the NJCAA national title game.

As if that wasn’t enough, getting a second shot at No. 1 Hutchinson for the title, who defeated Iowa Western in a 29-28 heartbreaker on Nov. 12 at Titan Stadium, adds that much more inspiration for the third-ranked Reivers.

“I think thus far we’ve had really good prep,” Reivers coach Scott Strohmeier said. “Going into the week the guys have been very focused and locked in, I thought the semifinal was our most complete game. Hopefully, that’s a sign that will carry over and we can play one more game like that.

“Our guys were disappointed with how the last meeting ended. They wanted to get into the playoffs and now we are, and Hutch is really good and they still got some guys from their covid season championship, and we have guys still from playing in last year’s championship that remember the feeling. The biggest thing we’re talking about now is to enjoy the moment, but we’re going down there on a business trip.”

This whole postseason has been treated like a second chance for this Reiver football team who fell in their final two regular-season games. When the Reivers learned that they still earned a bid to the NJCAA Playoffs, this team collectively agreed that they were going to make the most of this opportunity and prove they deserve to play with the top four teams.

The Reivers passed their first test on Dec. 4 when they traveled to Northwest Mississippi for their NJCAA semifinal contest and defeated the Rangers 33-12 to earn the program’s fourth appearance in the national title game.

This year the Reivers want more than just the appearance, having a week and a half to practice has the team locked in and ready to battle for a shot at the program’s second title and is feeling confident about Wednesday’s game.

“We’re feeling very confident,” quarterback James Graham said. “We still remember our last home game and that it didn’t end as we wanted, it’s still in the back of our minds, but we’re ready to carry on into the game and play with a lot of energy.

“We did our job against Mississippi and I think we’re all just fired up to go back to Arkansas and play in this environment and this time we’re going for the win.”

“We’ve been so close so many times and the last game against them we felt like it could have gone either way,” defensive lineman Jackson Filer added. “We made mistakes down the stretch and they’re a great team and we know this time we have to prepare better and be fundamentally sound and we know we can do that.”

The Reiver defense held the Blue Dragons to 307 yards of total offense in their week 10 meeting, the second-lowest total of their season, and had four key sacks, one of the highest amounts allowed from the Blue Dragons through their season.

After finding some success, the Reivers know their opponent will have made some adjustments, but the Reiver defense has some changes of their own planned and is confident it will lead to even greater success.

“Everyone is feeling good,” defensive back Will Lee said. “We’ve been practicing strong and working strong, everyone doing what they’re supposed to do, everyone wants to come back with a ring.

“The big thing for us is just finishing tackles and getting to the ball. If everyone does their job, we will be fine.”

“We’ll be ready,” linebacker Mikey Miles added. “We just got to go with the scheme that coach has for us and we’re getting ready to go out and put on our best display of the year. I wasn’t here last year when this team fell short, but we all know what happened. I am just here to help my brothers win.

“We just got to finish our tackles and make plays behind the line of scrimmage. That’s going to be huge for this game, special teams are going to have a big role too with the field position battle.”

“We just have to read our keys, execute the fundamentals and just trust our scheme,” Filer added. “We’ve been working hard over the past couple of days, watching film and getting familiar with what they do. We feel that we can take advantage of some things they do and lock them down.”

“We have to limit their explosive plays,” Strohmeier said. “They made three on our last game and the one on special teams was pretty crucial. We just have to find ways to control the clock, control the ball and control the game.”

Offensively, the Reivers remember some lat missed opportunities in the previous meeting with the Blue Dragons.

“I think everyone is fired just to head back to Arkansas and play for a title,” Graham said. “We just have to execute, guys got to make blocks, guys catch and secure the ball. I think Coach has a great game plan and it’s up to us to play the best that we can play.”

“We’re going to have some tweaks in our gameplan and I’m sure they will have some tweaks to their plan,” Strohomeier said. “In championship games, it’s all about who’s going to handle the moment the best and not get too high on themselves and be level-headed. Whoever does that is going to come out ahead.

Last time I would say that we weren’t focused, but maybe we enjoyed the moment too much. You have to enjoy these things, but you still got a job to do. Getting here for the second year is a testament to my staff and these players. This group is more focused than we were last season, we’ll be ready.”

The kickoff between the Blue Dragons and Reivers is at 8 p.m. in Little Rock, Arkansas at War Memorial Stadium. The game will be televised on ESPN+.