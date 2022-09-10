COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Reivers beat up Broncbusters

No. 2 Iowa Western’s defense and special teams led the charge on a rainy homecoming game against Garden City on Saturday afternoon at Titan Stadium.

Iowa Western beat Garden City 43-13.

“We got to get ourselves in a better groove early in these games,” Scott Strohmeier said. “They drove down the field on their first drive and scored and I thought, ok they came ready to play. But our guys settled in and created a short field for ourselves for our second possession and that got us rolling.”

The Broncbusters struck first on their opening drive, after a couple of third down conversions and a fourth down conversion, they took the early 7-0 lead.

The Reiver offense sputtered and was forced three and out, thus giving the ball right back. However, the Reiver defense forced Garden City to a three and out as well and after the long snapper snapped the ball over the punter’s head set the Reivers up with a first and goal on the five-yard line. Three plays later, running back Derek Coombs ran it in for the tie.

“Our lineman practices hard every just like us and that helps them deliver like this on gameday,” Coombs said. “The line created some good holes and created some easy touchdowns for us. Our run game is one of the best about our offense and it showed here today.”

Coombs ran for 20 yards and three total touchdowns. The team ran for 186 yards and five total touchdowns.

Sam Wilber would knock through a 35-yard field to put the Reivers ahead and booted through another one later in the quarter to put the Reivers ahead 13-7 late in the second quarter.

After one second was added back to the clock, Garden City looked to cut into that lead with a field right before halftime. But the Reivers tipped the field goal kick and Wyatt Rohmer caught the kick about eight yards deep in the end zone and returned it 108 yards for a touchdown to put the Reivers ahead 20-7 at the break.

“I questioned why we were putting a second back on the clock, but I’m glad it was put back on,” Strohmeier said. “Then they make their first attempt, but get called for a false start, then I’m thinking ok maybe we have a shot at returning this and you never know how much teams work on things like that and their kick was short and Wyatt did most of the work to make a big play.”

The Reivers began the second half strong with an Andre Goodman 19-yard touchdown run on their first drive of the half and next drive Derek Coombs ran in two more touchdowns in the third quarter to build a 41-7 lead for Iowa Western, by the end of the quarter.

After starting the season 2-0 with two wins at home Iowa Western will now prepare for its first road test next week.

“We just got to take this win, see what we can improve, and prepare for next week,” Coombs said. “Our goal is to go 1-0 every week and whether we're at home or away from home that goal doesn’t change.”

“It’ll be a big week for us,” Strohmeier said. “We still have to fix some things, but it's another opportunity to shore up some things and it feels like we’ve been home for a while now, but I’m excited to see this team and how they prepare next week, with no bye week this time and hit the road, we’ll see what happens.”

The Reivers will hit the road for their next test to face Highland at 1 p.m. next Saturday.

Garden City (0-2) 7 0 0 6 – 13

Iowa Western (1-0) 7 13 21 2 – 43