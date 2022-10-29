COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Reivers dodge Triton’s upset bid to stay unbeaten

No. 2 Iowa Western’s offense came to life in the second half and the defense and special teams also found the endzone to defeat No. 13 Iowa Central in Fort Dodge on Saturday afternoon 35-21.

The win clinched the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference Championship for the 12th time in 14 seasons.

The Reivers and Tritons went scoreless through the first quarter despite some turnovers forced by the Reiver defense that started the offense in Triton territory. The Reiver defense came ready to play allowing just 24 total yards in the first quarter, but the offense failed to score any points.

The second quarter provided more of the same as the Reiver offense was unable to put any points on the board despite starting with good field position.

The third quarter would be a much different scenario as the teams began to light up the scoreboard.

The Tritons finally broke the ice with the game’s first points as Cal Weidemann caught a 54-yard pass from Zach Marker to put Iowa Central up 7-0 early in the third quarter. Marker later connected to Jamarien Wheeler on a 31-yard play, but failed to convert the PAT thus leading 13-0 over the Reivers.

Keeping their cool, the Reivers needed a play and special teams answered the call. For the second straight week, Justin Erb blocked a punt and that set up a scoop and score by Matt Kordas to put Iowa Western on the board.

After a defensive stop, LJ Fitzpatrick caught a 28-yard touchdown pass from Aiden Niedens to take the lead 14-13 after a successful PAT. After another defensive stop, the Reivers extended their lead as Niedens threw a 35-yard strike to Aisea Toki to make it 21-13.

However, the Tritons were not going to go away, Desna Washington caught a 20-yard pass from Justin Silverstein and then converted the two-point conversion to tie the game at 21-21 at the end of the third quarter.

The Reiver defense wouldn’t allow any more points to the Tritons for the rest of the day while Aiden Niedens put Iowa West back in front with a sneak by the goal line, and a scoop and score from Anterio Thompson put the game away with just over a minute in regulation remaining.

Niedens finished the day completing 15 of his 31 passes for 165 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 48 yards as well. Bryant Williams led the Reiver’s run game with 82 yards on 21 carries.

Notably, Jackson Filer became the Reiver’s all-time sack leader as he brought the quarterback down three times and led the team with eight tackles, and forced a fumble.

The Reivers now turn their attention to a road trip to No. 9 Coffeyville next weekend. Down now to the final two regular-season games, the stage gets bigger by the week for the Reivers as the playoff picture draws closer to a conclusion.

Iowa Western and Coffeyville will kick off at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Coffeyville, Kansas.

Iowa Western (8-0) 0 0 21 14 – 35

Iowa Central (5-4) 0 0 13 8 – 21