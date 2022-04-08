COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Reivers looking for answers during spring football

Spring football is back at Iowa Western and with lots of starters moving on to NCAA programs, there’s plenty of opportunity for a handful of new faces to rise into starting roles.

Since March 27, the Reivers have had six practices, three focused on the offense or defense while the other three have combined the two.

With all three quarterbacks, three running backs, top three receivers and the majority of the offensive line all moving on to new four-year programs, and the same for multiple defensive players, the Reivers know they have their work cut out for them.

“We definitely have a long way to go as a group,” Reiver coach Scott Strohmeier said. “Don’t get me wrong, there’s a great deal of talent here, but when you lose that much offensively, there’s going to be some learning curves offensively. Defensively, we have a few more of the guys back, but will still be losing a lot there.

“The big thing we’ve tried to stress from the beginning is that we have 20 total practices to evaluate what we have right now, and while we have a lot of great players coming in, there’s still a lot of question marks. I believe these guys still know what it takes to get to the national championship, now hopefully, they know what it takes to win one. But we’ll see in these next 14 practices how things shape up.”

“The energy here has been really good and we have a lot of players who are hungry,” Strohmeier said. “This being my 15th year at Iowa Western, I’ve never had 146 players during spring ball. Which can make it challenging to evaluate every single player, but every single guy is working hard to earn the opportunity to play. So with that, the energy and enthusiasm have been really good. They all know there’s a lot of opportunities this season and they have these 20 practices to show us what they can do and how they fit into the offensive and defensive schemes.”

While nothing is set in stone, some transfers have already come in from programs such as South Dakota State, Tennessee and Notre Dame, among others to help fill the holes. However, Strohmeier and the Reivers believe the incoming high school talent they possess should also help fill a number of holes.

“I feel like we have a really good incoming class,” Strohmeier said. “Some are already working with us, but I think we have a solid group with those who are already here, and with so many holes to fill, and because of that COVID year where so many were able to come back, now we have a lot of spots where they used to be that need filled.

“But that’s why the spring is such a huge evaluation period. A lot of these kids may have not played in the fall, but now they get the chance to show us what they can do and we evaluate their ability to see where they fit in the program.”

Iowa Western plans to hold a spring game after the 20 spring practices. The game is scheduled for 6 p.m. on May 6 at Titan Stadium.