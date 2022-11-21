COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Reivers make the cut for NJCAA playoffs

The Iowa Western football team, with a record of 8-2, will play in the 2022 NJCAA Football playoffs as the No. 3 team.

After losing its two final regular season games of the season, there was some uncertainty that Iowa Western could still find a spot in this year’s playoffs. The Reivers lost to Coffeyville on the road 23-7 and at home to Hutchinson in a heartbreaker 29-28. Reivers head coach Scott Strohmeier says all the things that needed to happen did and have allowed the Reivers to keep their national title hopes alive.

“Last week had two games of importance,” Strohmeier said. “Kilgore beat New Mexico Military and Snow beat Lackawanna. We felt pretty good after those games and it was enough to get in.

“Especially with how our regular season ended, we were very disappointed after our last game, and thought that we had to win to get in, but everything that needed to happen happened. Our guys are excited for another opportunity.”

The Reivers will go on the road to face No.2 Northwest Mississippi(10-1) on Dec. 3 who also participated in last year’s NJCAA playoffs. The Rangers like Iowa Western made the playoffs last season ad are looking to get to the national title game after being denied by eventual national champion New Mexico Military last season.

Iowa Western is looking to earn a spot back in the title game, but knows it will be a dogfight to get there.

“The goal every year is to just get in and then go from there,” Strohmeier said. “Regardless if you’re at home or on the road, in the playoffs you’re going to play a very good team. We’re just excited to have this opportunity, and we're going to refocus ourselves as one of the top four teams in the country and try to earn another game.”

Notably, Coffeyville earned the No. 4 seed, and Hutchinson will play as the No. 1 team in the playoffs.

Check back soon for more game day information between Iowa Western and Northwest Mississippi.