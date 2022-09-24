COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Reivers pound Panthers

No. 2 Iowa Western ran for just under 400 yards to roll by Ellsworth on Saturday afternoon 52-0 at Titan Stadium in Council Bluffs.

“The guys came out and played well,” Reiver head coach Scott Strohmeier said. “We executed drives, and I thought Aiden came out and started very well. Our defense got some quick stops, and we just rolled from there.”

The Reiver offense wasted no time putting points on the board as quarterback Aiden Niedens ran 15 yards for the game’s first score and after a three and out from the defense, the Reivers marched downfield again as James Graham ran it in from two yards out to give the Reivers a quick 14-0 lead in the first quarter.

The Reivers offense sputtered a bit in the second quarter after scoring an early touchdown as Niedens connected to Ty'shun Jordan for an eight-yard touchdown play.

Until the Panthers botched a punt that set up the Reivers on the Ellsworth 16-yard line. Soon after, Graham ran in his second touchdown of the day.

Meanwhile, the defense dominated the Panther's offense and shut them and held them to just 75 yards of total offense.

Helping lead the way was linebacker Jackson Filer who had four total tackles and two sacks. Those two sacks also made Filer the all-time leader in sacks in Reiver Football history.

“It means a lot to earn that record,” Filer said. “It’s a team award though. I couldn’t do this without the guys around me and they make it very easy to get in the backfield and make plays.

“As a team, we didn’t like how we performed last week so this week we wanted to get ourselves back on track with a big win and now we’re on to the next week.”

“He’s been doing this since he got here,” Strohmeier added. “I’m really proud of him. He caused havoc for opponents in pretty much every game he’s played and we have some big games up ahead where hopefully he’ll add to that sack total list.”

Into the third quarter, the Reivers continued to utilize the run game to extend their lead as Graham ran in his third touchdown of the game from 35 yards out. Next drive Graham threw for his first touchdown in the form of a 20-yard pass to Tate Schmitt.

Graham would finish with five total touchdowns, 61 passing yards, and 87 rushing yards.

“We had a great week of practice and we came in prepared,” Graham said. “The offensive line did a great job allowing me to run and creating lanes for us to go through and pick up yards. I give all the praise to them, they fuel this offense.”

The Reivers finished with 398 rushing yards, Zyon Gayfield led the team with 96 yards, Bryant Williams had 68 yards on the ground and Jaden Koger had 57 yards among the nine different Reivers with a carry.

The Reivers now improve to 4-0 overall as they prepare to go back on the road to face Independence in Kansas next week.

“It’ll be another good road test,” Strohmeier said. “I’m glad we got this one done now. Indy is a tough team, regardless of their record, but they’re good on defense and they have athletes on both sides of the ball so we need to have a good week of practice.”

Iowa Western and Independence will kick off at 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Ellsworth (0-4) 0 0 0 0 – 0

Iowa Western (4-0) 14 14 21 3 – 52