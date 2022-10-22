 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COLLEGE FOOTBALL

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Reivers start fast and shut down Grizzlies

In a battle of NJCAA heavyweights, No. 2 Iowa Western scored 21 first-quarter points to pull away early from No. 6 Butler on Saturday afternoon at Titan Stadium.

The Reivers clawed past the Grizzlies 33-14.

“I thought we got off to a great start especially since we started against the wind,” Reiver coach Scott Strohmeier said. “We really set the tone early and carried through for the rest of the game. We’ve been playing well, and we need to keep it that way. The defense especially really dominated again, even on the rare times where we gave them a short field, we made them work for everything.”

The Reivers dominated the first quarter with touchdowns on their first two drives. James Graham ran in the first touchdown from two yards out and Aiden Niedens threw a 45-yard dart to Jaden Koger to take a quick 14-0 lead.

The defense also made things rough on the Grizzlies with back-to-back three and outs to start the day. The special teams also got in on the action early as Justin Erb blocked a punt and Mikey Miles scooped it up and scored to make it 21-0.

The Reiver defense held the Grizzlies to just six yards of total offense in the first quarter.

Things slowed down in the second quarter offensively, until the final three minutes of the quarter. The Grizzlies found the endzone with 2:09 left in the half to make it a two-score game, but the Reivers answered with a 54-yard pass from Niedens to Bryant Williams to regain the three-possession lead 27-6 at the break.

“We really took advantage of our opportunities in the first half,” Niedens said. “The line did a really good job giving the running backs holes to run through and gave me time to see my receivers.

“We’re just trying to find ways to get better each week. The defense and special teams keep doing what they’ve been doing every week, I like where we’re going.”

Niedens completed 12 of his 18 passes for 189 yards and three touchdowns.

The Reivers extended their lead midway through the third quarter as Niedens threw his third touchdown pass of the day, this one to Micah Davis from two yards out.

The Grizzlies would get it back before the end of the quarter, but that’s all the closer they would get as Reiver punter Ty Nissen booted six punts inside the 20 and the Reivers held the Grizzlies to just 155 yards of total offense and sacked the quarterback nine times and forced two turnovers.

“That was the game plan,” Jackson Filer said. “ Come out here, play hard, play fast and own the game. We play for each other out here, everyone contributes, everyone eats, it takes all of us.”

Filer had the co-high seven team tackles and three tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. Quientrail Jamison-Travis also had seven total tackles.

Iowa Western improves to 7-0 on the season and now prepares for back-to-back road games starting with a trip to Fort Dodge to play No. 15 Iowa Central for the regional title and for The Cup.

“Each game from now on is going to get tougher,” Strohmeier said. “We know what’s at stake, whoever our next opponent is, that’s the most important one. We have to take each one of these tests one day at a time, one game at a time and if we do that, we’ll be alright.”

The Reivers and Tritons will kick off at 2:30 p.m. in Fort Dodge at Dodger Stadium.

Butler (5-3) 0 7 7 0 – 14

Iowa Western(7-0) 21 6 6 0 – 33

