Dome Bound! Titans overcome early mistakes to down Indians

“I just saw the ball coming my way and made the play,” Hatcher said. “Our main game plan was to stay with our regular defense. The Defensive line created pressure and created some big plays tonight.”

On the first play from scrimmage after the interception, Humpal ran it in from five yards out for his third touchdown of the night with just 2:32 left to play.

“I got to give a lot of credit to the O-line,” Humpal said. “They were blocking well all game. If they give me a hole to run through, I keep running forward and it creates touchdowns. Their hard work makes us look good.”

The defense, after giving up a couple of pass plays, forced a turnover on downs to get the ball back with 43 seconds left. After a kneel from Kammrad, the Titans punched their tickets to the UNI-Dome for the third time in four years.

“Our guys are just resilient,” Justin Kammrad said. “They’ve been through games like this before, they understand how to respond. Every time Indianola did something, we responded.

“Since week five we knew if we lost, there may be no tomorrow in terms of making the playoffs. Our seniors don’t want to be done, this will now be their third trip to the dome and I’m extremely proud of them.”