Dome Bound! Titans overcome early mistakes to down Indians

INDIANOLA- Just 42 days prior to this meeting Indianola put Lewis Central football's backs against the wall after a 14-9 loss which put the Titans with a 2-2 record.
Fast forward to Nov. 5 the Titans avenged that defeat to Indianola 35-21 to earn their third-ever trip to the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
“When we started in August, this was one of the main goals we wanted,” Head coach Justin Kammrad said. “Our guys bought in and went through the gauntlet in the first half of the season, playing at Harlan and Indianola here in week four. Those games made us battle-tested and made us have to work.
"The last time we were here it really showed us what we have to work on, and for the next six weeks we did the time and work to make ourselves more physical and disciplined to become the best team we could be and seven weeks later, it made a big difference.”
The first quarter was anything but flawless for Lewis Central. Nonetheless, The Titans broke the scoreless tie after the teams traded off on defensive stops. Titan running back Jonathan Humpal capped off a 47-yard drive with a three-yard run for a touchdown to put L.C. on the board first with a 7-0 lead with three minutes left in the opening quarter.
Aided by four encroachment penalties and a pass interference penalty, the Indians went 77 yards to answer and tie the game at 7-7 early on in the second quarter.
The Titans had an answer, a 39-yard pass from L.C. quarterback Braylon Kammrad to Kansas State commit Brayden Loftin to set up Humpal with a one-yard touchdown run to make it 14-7
The Indians had another answer. Driving 80 yards on nine plays, including seven completions, Indians quarterback Brady Blake connected to Drew Kingery for a six-yard touchdown to cap off the drive.
“In my head, we have the number one defense,” senior Iowa State commit Hunter Deyo said. “We just proved a lot here tonight and I think they had maybe 50 yards on the ground for the game. We believe we’re the best defense out here so we feel like these are things we should do regularly.”
“A lot of credit goes to our coaches,” senior Nick Miller added. “They made a great plan, a great scheme for us every week to help us take away the team’s best weapon. Indianola has great players, it feels good to shut that down.”
The Indians only had 28 rushing yards in the first half on 13 carries. You could see the Titans were emphasizing their run defense.
The Indians came out strong with a touchdown play on their second play from scrimmage in the second half via a 77-yard touchdown reception from Carter Erikson to give Indianola its first lead of the game.
The Titans needed a quick answer and Luciano Fidone did just that in the form of a 77-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to knot the game up again this time at 21-21 within the first 31 seconds of the second half.
“I’ve been close a couple of times earlier this season,” Fidone said. “The coaches kept saying we were going to return left and that’s what we did. The guys blocked, gave me holes to run through, I hit through it and it got us right back with them.”
The teams traded another set of stops until Lewis Central drove the ball down the field. The Titans got it first and goal on the four-yard line, but needed all four plays to punch it in as Kammrad ran it in on a 4th and goal play from the one to give L.C. the lead back 28-21.
The 28-21 score would carry into the fourth quarter. The Indians soon drove down inside the Titan’s 20-yard line. Blake threw to the end zone looking to give the Indians the game-tying score but instead was intercepted by Ethan LeMaster.
The Titans worked down the clock a bit after LeMaster’s interception, but the drive stalled around the Indian 35-yard line. The Titans took a delay of game penalty before punting the ball which was spotted at the Indian 10-yard line.
With two timeouts and four minutes left in regulation, Indianola had to go 90 yards for the game-tying score. The Indians got a first down before a holding penalty pushed them back near their own 10-yard line again.
With about 2:45 left to play, Indianola faced third down and 11 to go on their own 25. Blake threw across the middle of the field but was picked off by senior Wyatt Hatcher who returned the ball to the Indian five-yard line.
“I just saw the ball coming my way and made the play,” Hatcher said. “Our main game plan was to stay with our regular defense. The Defensive line created pressure and created some big plays tonight.”
On the first play from scrimmage after the interception, Humpal ran it in from five yards out for his third touchdown of the night with just 2:32 left to play.
“I got to give a lot of credit to the O-line,” Humpal said. “They were blocking well all game. If they give me a hole to run through, I keep running forward and it creates touchdowns. Their hard work makes us look good.”
The defense, after giving up a couple of pass plays, forced a turnover on downs to get the ball back with 43 seconds left. After a kneel from Kammrad, the Titans punched their tickets to the UNI-Dome for the third time in four years.
“Our guys are just resilient,” Justin Kammrad said. “They’ve been through games like this before, they understand how to respond. Every time Indianola did something, we responded.
“Since week five we knew if we lost, there may be no tomorrow in terms of making the playoffs. Our seniors don’t want to be done, this will now be their third trip to the dome and I’m extremely proud of them.”
“It’s an insane feeling just to get back there,” Deyo said. “No words can explain the feeling especially when you’re a senior. When you’ve been playing since you were a little kid, this is the biggest stage, this is what you work for.”
“This has been the goal from day one and it feels great, we’re going back to the dome,” Miller added.
“Last year was tough, we didn’t want to feel that again,” Fidone said. “I’m excited. Last time I was just a freshman so, I’m excited to be on the field and soak in the feeling.”
“It’s amazing, Hatcher said. “It’ll be the first where I’ll actually be playing in the dome since my sophomore year. It’s just an awesome feeling.”
“This means a lot,” Humpal said. “We’re going to prepare for Thursday and hopefully get ourselves one more game after that.”
Lewis Central will play Waverly-Shell Rock at 4 p.m. on Thursday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls. The Titans have never advanced past the semifinals in their history.
Lewis Central (9-2) 7 7 14 7 -- 35
Indianola (9-2) 0 14 7 0 -- 21