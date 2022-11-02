 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP FOOTBALL

Driver resigns as Falcons Football coach

  • Updated
  • 0

St. Albert Catholic Schools announced that Jake Driver has stepped down as St. Albert’s head football coach.

“We’d like to express our appreciation for Coach Driver’s efforts and support of our football program,” St. Albert Catholic Schools stated in a press release. “We wish him well in his future pursuits and we thank him for his many years of service to the program.”

Driver was the head coach for three years at St. Albert and was an assistant coach from 2005 to 2017.

During his time as head coach, the Falcons made a UNI-Dome appearance in 2020 but only won three total games in the following two seasons.

“I love the St. Albert community, the Falcon football family, and the student-athletes,” Driver said. “I spoke with the team, I told them I love them, and I want nothing but success for them in the future. I want these kids to be successful and will be watching them from afar.

“I’m stepping down out of respect and love that I have for St. Albert and its community, and the Falcon football community that I have been a part of as a student, parent, and coach for nearly 25 years.”

After coaching at his alma mater for two and a half decades, Driver hopes to find a new opportunity someday to teach the game he loves.

"I would like to coach again somewhere in the future if the opportunity presents itself," Driver said. "I'd think I have a very big coaching tree, I've played for a lot of good coaches, I've worked with a lot of great coaches. We'll see where the cards fall. I have a large passion for teaching the game of football."

