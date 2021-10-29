Eagles eliminate Wolfpack

“We got it going after that second quarter,” Anderson said. “We made our corrections and adjustments. They had some blitzes that we aren’t used to, but we figured it out and maneuvered around them and started to get a few more yards and just overcome a slow start.”

Following that play, the Eagles recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff on the Wolfpack’s 32-yard line. Next play, Ravlin completed a 32-yard pass to senior Chase Ryan to make it 28-0 Underwood.

After another defensive stop for the Eagles, Ravlin completed a 42-yard pass to Ryan to make it 35-0 by the end of the 3rd quarter and earn the running clock.

“Those plays really gave us all the momentum,” Ryan said. “I just used my speed to get open on both routes and Alex threw me a good ball each time. It helped us put them away.”

“I saw that Chase was opening up,” Ravlin added. “I probably should have gotten rid of the ball sooner, the coaches were on me a bit for not getting rid of it sooner. I had a lot of time in the pocket thanks to the line, they gave me all day back there.”

The defense then held off two late Wolfpack drives in the fourth quarter to preserve the shutout for a 35-0 final.