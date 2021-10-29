Eagles eliminate Wolfpack

UNDERWOOD- Class 1A No. 2 Underwood took a quarter to get its offense going but opened the floodgates late in the second quarter to beat Western Christian 35-0 in Underwood in round two of the Class 1A playoffs.
“I thought Western Christian came out with a great game plan,” Underwood coach Nate Mechaelsen said. “They tried to shorten the game at the start and limit our possessions. I was really proud of how we finished the first half. We punched it in within the last seven minutes and took the momentum.
“We followed it up with one of the best third quarters we’ve ever played, and we had outstanding defense all night. Our defense was really good tonight and once you get this far into the playoffs the defense has to step up.”
Junior Underwood quarterback Alex Ravlin completed a 42-yard pass to Mason Boothby to break the scoreless tie. The Eagle defense then got another stop to get the Eagles the ball back again. A few plays later, senior Joey Anderson capped off the drive with a four-yard touchdown run to put the Eagles up 14-0 with 44 seconds to spare in the half.
The teams traded stops to start the third quarter, but the Eagles marched down the field again which led to three consecutive plays for Underwood, beginning with a 3 yard run by Anderson, his second touchdown run of the night to put the Eagles up 21-0.
“We got it going after that second quarter,” Anderson said. “We made our corrections and adjustments. They had some blitzes that we aren’t used to, but we figured it out and maneuvered around them and started to get a few more yards and just overcome a slow start.”
Following that play, the Eagles recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff on the Wolfpack’s 32-yard line. Next play, Ravlin completed a 32-yard pass to senior Chase Ryan to make it 28-0 Underwood.
After another defensive stop for the Eagles, Ravlin completed a 42-yard pass to Ryan to make it 35-0 by the end of the 3rd quarter and earn the running clock.
“Those plays really gave us all the momentum,” Ryan said. “I just used my speed to get open on both routes and Alex threw me a good ball each time. It helped us put them away.”
“I saw that Chase was opening up,” Ravlin added. “I probably should have gotten rid of the ball sooner, the coaches were on me a bit for not getting rid of it sooner. I had a lot of time in the pocket thanks to the line, they gave me all day back there.”
The defense then held off two late Wolfpack drives in the fourth quarter to preserve the shutout for a 35-0 final.
With the win, Underwood advances to the state quarterfinal where Underwood will play host to No. 6 West Sioux who defeated Ridge View 42-20. The Eagles and Falcons met just two years ago in Hawarden where the Falcons defeated Underwood 42-7.
Some of the Eagles remember that game and know this next game will be a test, but it’s a test they welcome to their field.
“We’re going to need to carry out both our passing and rushing attacks,” Ravlin said. “We need to use both attacks to open up the other and hopefully create some big plays.”
“We want to go to the dome,” Ryan said. “That’s been our goal.”
“It’s going to be a fun game,” Anderson said. “We’ve always had them (West Sioux) circled. It’ll be good to have them here and play them. It’s going to be a very fun game to play in. ”
A kickoff time has yet to be announced. Check back later for more information on next week’s game.
Western Christian (4-6) 0 0 0 0 -- 0
Underwood (10-0) 0 14 21 0 -- 35