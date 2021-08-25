FALL SPORTS PREVIEW: Titan football looks for another big run

A new football season approaches, but the previous one still leaves a bad taste for Lewis Central and has them hungry for the new year.
Last year the Titans fell one game shy of their goal of making the UNI-Dome for the third consecutive year after falling to eventual Class 3A runner-up Harlan in a 21-14 heartbreaker. This year the Titans look to make another run that they hope will end in Cedar Falls.
“It always leaves a sour taste in your mouth,’’ Titans coach Justin Kammarad said. “We ended the season short of our goal, but now it’s a driving force for our guys, to get back to that level. Nothing is ever given, you got to put in the time and continue to work and that game has been a big motivation to our guys. They hate losing and they want to continue to be successful.”
... I think the expectation this year is the same as it’s been for us. It’s the simple fact that we always expect to be playing in late October to early November and make a run into the postseason. Ultimately that’s what we look forward to, that’s our number one goal is to put ourselves in a position to get better every week to be playing our best and hopefully give ourselves a chance to play in Cedar Falls.”
L.C. will have to replace some big-time production. The Titans graduated their leading receiver and current Husker Thomas Fidone and a 1,400 yard rusher in Logan Katzer, among others. Katzer also led the Titans with 48.5 total tackles.
However, some players have already stepped up and made good impressions early on, thus Kammarad believes there’s plenty of athletes who can contribute to filling the voids last year’s seniors left behind.
“Obviously those guys were a big part of our success last year,” Kammarad said. “For Logan, we’ve been very fortunate at the running back position. We’ve now had back to back guys who ran near the 1,500 yards mark, and we’ve been able to find guys that fit into that role and we think right now we got some very viable candidates who we think can certainly fill that void and we’ll see who can separate themselves as we proceed.
“Of course losing a kid like Thomas, who was a three-year starter and did some amazing things, is hard to replace. We were a bit younger last year with our receiver core, thus we still return three of our top four receivers. We think we’re still going to need to be more diverse with our offense just because we don’t have that number one guy, but we have several guys that we trust and we believe they can make plays.”
While a chunk of last year’s production has moved on, Lewis Central still has plenty of returning production as well. Braylon Kammarad returns for his junior year as quarterback after throwing for 12 touchdowns and 874 yards, in 2020.
The Titans return a lot of defensive production, including Iowa State commit Hunter Deyo, who was near the top 10 in the state last season for tackles for loss with 22.5. Including Deyo, four of L.C.’s top five tacklers return this season.
“I think we return eight guys that played a lot of snaps for us, ” Kammarad said. “You talk about Hunter who will be starting his fourth year for us on the defensive line. Nick Miller also returns as an All-State player from last year. Wyatt Hatcher had an incredible season last year and has several Division-I offers at linebacker.
“Overall we have a lot of talent and experience, which you have to rely on some of that stuff to get you through those early games. Defensively I think it shapes out that we have numerous guys that can play at a high level and we’re pretty deep on that side of the ball.”
Lewis Central will begin its season at 7 p.m. on Friday at Harlan.