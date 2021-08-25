FALL SPORTS PREVIEW: Titan football looks for another big run

However, some players have already stepped up and made good impressions early on, thus Kammarad believes there’s plenty of athletes who can contribute to filling the voids last year’s seniors left behind.

“Obviously those guys were a big part of our success last year,” Kammarad said. “For Logan, we’ve been very fortunate at the running back position. We’ve now had back to back guys who ran near the 1,500 yards mark, and we’ve been able to find guys that fit into that role and we think right now we got some very viable candidates who we think can certainly fill that void and we’ll see who can separate themselves as we proceed.

“Of course losing a kid like Thomas, who was a three-year starter and did some amazing things, is hard to replace. We were a bit younger last year with our receiver core, thus we still return three of our top four receivers. We think we’re still going to need to be more diverse with our offense just because we don’t have that number one guy, but we have several guys that we trust and we believe they can make plays.”

While a chunk of last year’s production has moved on, Lewis Central still has plenty of returning production as well. Braylon Kammarad returns for his junior year as quarterback after throwing for 12 touchdowns and 874 yards, in 2020.