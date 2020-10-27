Five takeaways from Iowa-Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Five things to think about following Iowa’s season-opening 24-20 loss to Purdue:
1. The good
Iowa’s ground game may have some legs.
After averaging 3.9 yards per carry a year ago, the healthy collection of Tyler Goodson, Mekhi Sargent and Ivory Kelly-Martin effectively ran the ball against Purdue.
Iowa finished with 195 yards on 36 carries against the Boilermakers, a respectable average of 5.4 yards per carry that is good enough to play winning football.
Goodson caught five passes in addition to running 16 times for 77 yards, work complemented by 71 rushing yards from Sargent and another 29 on four carries from Kelly-Martin, who looked like the back who was on the top of the depth chart at the start of the 2018 season before an injury.
Despite a solid start in an area where Iowa finished 10th in the Big Ten a year ago, there is work to do.
Goodson and Sargent both lost fumbles, the first time in 17 games that Hawkeye running backs gave the ball away twice in a game.
That last happened when Sargent and Kelly-Martin fumbled in the fourth quarter of a 14-10 loss to Northwestern on Nov. 10, 2018.
Goodson recovered nicely after getting tangled up with his own teammate, Cole Banwart, on his first-half fumble while Sargent did not touch the ball again after his drop set up Purdue’s game-winning touchdown drive.
2. The occasionally good
Spencer Petras’ debut under center was a mixed bag.
The Iowa quarterback struggled early, found a real flow in completing 12 of his final 13 passes in the first half but connected on just four of his last 11 throws as the Hawkeyes settled for a lone field goal on their final three possessions while Purdue rallied.
Petras completed 22-of-39 passes for 265 yards and was sacked just once.
Coach Kirk Ferentz praised Petras’ control and awareness and he did effectively operate an offense which accumulated 460 yards, averaging 6.1 yards on the 75 plays it ran.
However, the Hawkeyes were shutout in the first quarter and mustered only a Keith Duncan field goal in the second half.
Iowa’s penalty issues left Petras with numerous third-and-long situations and the Hawkeyes moved the chains on just four of their 13 third-down snaps.
“It starts with me making the makeables,’’ Petras said. “Attention to detail. Ball security, penalties, bad decisions on my part, bad throws, all of that comes down to attention to detail.’’
3. The new
On the next play it ran after Goodson fumbled, Iowa coaches demonstrated what kind of faith they have in the sophomore.
The Hawkeyes were backed up to their own 3-yard line when Goodson lined up and took a direct snap from center with Petras lined up well to his right.
Goodson gained three yards on the carry out of the wildcat formation and followed with gains of eight, nine and 16 yards on snaps that followed the new wrinkle in the Hawkeye attack.
“We’ve been talking about it since February,’’ Ferentz said. “Just some ways to use the skill set of some of the guys. We put a lot of thought into it and we’ll see where it all goes.’’
4. The bad
Before Purdue’s David Bell practiced a little social distancing on his game-winning 6-yard touchdown reception — staying six feet away from any Iowa defender — the Boilermakers exposed some areas where the Hawkeye defense has room for growth.
After gaining just 25 rushing yards in the first half, Purdue put some balance sustained drives in the final two quarters by working Zander Horvath as Iowa concentrated on limiting Bell.
The 6-foot-3, 230-pound junior had 93 of his 129 rushing yards in the second half, averaging 6.6 yards per carry against a front seven that toiled to mount an effective pass rush.
“Whether it was defeating blocks, physicality, tackling, we’ll have to look at the tape, but I’m guessing that was all a factor,’’ Iowa linebacker Nick Niemann said.
The absence of tackle Austin Schulte and linebackers Jack Campbell and Seth Benson impacted depth and led to some struggles against the run.
“We’re not making excuses,’’ Ferentz said. “But, we play better defense when we don’t let people run like that.’’
5. The ugly
Purdue coach Jeff Brohm praised Iowa’s typically disciplined brand of football early last week, suggesting the Boilermakers would have to beat the Hawkeyes at their own game if they wanted to have a chance.
Mission accomplished.
Purdue was flagged three times for 21 yards while Iowa was penalized 10 times and its 100 penalty yards were the most for the Hawkeyes since giving up 110 yards on 11 penalties in a 42-16 win at Indiana on Oct. 13, 2018.
The majority of the Hawkeyes’ problems came on drive-stalling offensive penalties, although the Boilermakers benefited from a 15-yard facemask call on Jack Heflin on their game-winning touchdown drive.
Ferentz suspects a lack of live work during a preseason camp which included just one major scrimmage impacted things.
“Maybe that was that showing up,’’ he said. “Hopefully, we can do a better job.’’
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!