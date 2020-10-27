Five takeaways from Iowa-Purdue

The Hawkeyes were backed up to their own 3-yard line when Goodson lined up and took a direct snap from center with Petras lined up well to his right.

Goodson gained three yards on the carry out of the wildcat formation and followed with gains of eight, nine and 16 yards on snaps that followed the new wrinkle in the Hawkeye attack.

“We’ve been talking about it since February,’’ Ferentz said. “Just some ways to use the skill set of some of the guys. We put a lot of thought into it and we’ll see where it all goes.’’

4. The bad

Before Purdue’s David Bell practiced a little social distancing on his game-winning 6-yard touchdown reception — staying six feet away from any Iowa defender — the Boilermakers exposed some areas where the Hawkeye defense has room for growth.

After gaining just 25 rushing yards in the first half, Purdue put some balance sustained drives in the final two quarters by working Zander Horvath as Iowa concentrated on limiting Bell.

The 6-foot-3, 230-pound junior had 93 of his 129 rushing yards in the second half, averaging 6.6 yards per carry against a front seven that toiled to mount an effective pass rush.