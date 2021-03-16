Football District Pairings announced

The district pairings for the next two high school football seasons have been announced for all classes.

The state has added an additional classification, Class 5A. Abraham Lincoln was placed into the newly established class and placed into group number two.

In a release, the Iowa High School Athletic Association said the seventh classification was created “to reduce the disparity in enrollment in the IHSAA’s largest class of football, and to increase the number of participating teams and student-athletes in the postseason across all classes. “

Class 4A is where Lewis Central, Thomas Jefferson, Glenwood and Denison-Schleswig were placed. The Monarchs were placed into district one, while the three others were grouped into district six.

St. Albert will be in Class A district 7, along with AHSTW and Riverside. Logan-Magnolia, Missouri Valley, and Tri-Center were placed in district eight.

In Class 1A, Treynor and Underwood were both placed into district eight. No area team was placed in 2A. Atlantic and Harlan were placed in class 3A and into district number six.

Woodbine is the lone area team who is placed in the eight man classification, they were placed in district number 10.