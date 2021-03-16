 Skip to main content
Football District Pairings announced
The district pairings for the next two high school football seasons have been announced for all classes.

The state has added an additional classification, Class 5A. Abraham Lincoln was placed into the newly established class and placed into group number two.

In a release, the Iowa High School Athletic Association said the seventh classification was created “to reduce the disparity in enrollment in the IHSAA’s largest class of football, and to increase the number of participating teams and student-athletes in the postseason across all classes. “

Class 4A is where Lewis Central, Thomas Jefferson, Glenwood and Denison-Schleswig were placed. The Monarchs were placed into district one, while the three others were grouped into district six.

St. Albert will be in Class A district 7, along with AHSTW and Riverside. Logan-Magnolia, Missouri Valley, and Tri-Center were placed in district eight.

In Class 1A, Treynor and Underwood were both placed into district eight. No area team was placed in 2A. Atlantic and Harlan were placed in class 3A and into district number six.

Woodbine is the lone area team who is placed in the eight man classification, they were placed in district number 10.

All area teams and their full district lists can be seen below in classification order.

8-Man

DISTRICT 10

Audubon

Boyer Valley, Dunlap

CAM, Anita

Coon Rapids-Bayard

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton

West Harrison, Mondamin

Woodbine

Class A

DISTRICT 7

AHSTW, Avoca

Earlham

Mount Ayr

Riverside, Oakland

Sidney

Southwest Valley

St. Albert, Council Bluffs

DISTRICT 8

IKM-Manning

Lawton-Bronson

Logan-Magnolia

Missouri Valley

Tri-Center, Neola

Westwood, Sloan

Woodbury Central, Moville

Class 1A

DISTRICT 8

East Sac County

Kuemper Catholic, Carroll

MVAOCOU

Treynor

Underwood

West Monona, Onawa

Class 3A

DISTRICT 6

ADM, Adel

Atlantic

Creston

Harlan Community

Knoxville

Saydel

Class 4A

DISTRICT 1

Denison-Schleswig

Fort Dodge

LeMars

Spencer

Storm Lake

Webster City

DISTRICT 6

C.B. Thomas Jefferson

Dallas Center-Grimes

Des Moines, Hoover

Glenwood

Lewis Central

Winterset

Class 5A

Group 2

Dowling Catholic, W.D.M.

Johnston

Waukee

Ames

C. B. Abraham Lincoln

Sioux City, North

