Football District Pairings announced

The district pairings for the next two high school football seasons have been announced for all classes.
The state has added an additional classification, Class 5A. Abraham Lincoln was placed into the newly established class and placed into group number two.
In a release, the Iowa High School Athletic Association said the seventh classification was created “to reduce the disparity in enrollment in the IHSAA’s largest class of football, and to increase the number of participating teams and student-athletes in the postseason across all classes. “
Class 4A is where Lewis Central, Thomas Jefferson, Glenwood and Denison-Schleswig were placed. The Monarchs were placed into district one, while the three others were grouped into district six.
St. Albert will be in Class A district 7, along with AHSTW and Riverside. Logan-Magnolia, Missouri Valley, and Tri-Center were placed in district eight.
In Class 1A, Treynor and Underwood were both placed into district eight. No area team was placed in 2A. Atlantic and Harlan were placed in class 3A and into district number six.
Woodbine is the lone area team who is placed in the eight man classification, they were placed in district number 10.
All area teams and their full district lists can be seen below in classification order.
8-Man
DISTRICT 10
Audubon
Boyer Valley, Dunlap
CAM, Anita
Coon Rapids-Bayard
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
West Harrison, Mondamin
Woodbine
Class A
DISTRICT 7
AHSTW, Avoca
Earlham
Mount Ayr
Riverside, Oakland
Sidney
Southwest Valley
St. Albert, Council Bluffs
DISTRICT 8
IKM-Manning
Lawton-Bronson
Logan-Magnolia
Missouri Valley
Tri-Center, Neola
Westwood, Sloan
Woodbury Central, Moville
Class 1A
DISTRICT 8
East Sac County
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll
MVAOCOU
Treynor
Underwood
West Monona, Onawa
Class 3A
DISTRICT 6
ADM, Adel
Atlantic
Creston
Harlan Community
Knoxville
Saydel
Class 4A
DISTRICT 1
Denison-Schleswig
Fort Dodge
LeMars
Spencer
Storm Lake
Webster City
DISTRICT 6
C.B. Thomas Jefferson
Dallas Center-Grimes
Des Moines, Hoover
Glenwood
Lewis Central
Winterset