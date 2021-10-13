Football Fix week 8

Rankings: Neither team is ranked

The Word: The Yellow Jackets are on the road again to face a Glenwood team that has lost three of their last four games. However, all four of those losses were top 10 ranked opponents.

The Rams like to primarily get their offensive success on the ground but are more than capable of gaining yards through the air as well.

“This being my seventh year at TJ, I think this is the fifth time now where we’re playing them,” Yellow Jackets coach Brandt Anderson said. “We’ve had some really good battles over these years, they’re always a strong team. It’s good to play them they always execute and give us a good test.”

While the Yellow Jackets have had trouble at times running the football, the Rams have allowed just shy of 500 combined yards rushing over these past two games. However, the Rams passing defense has also given up some plays which have the Jackets eager to go toe to toe with the Rams.

“We’ve made some tweaks and adjustments,” Anderson said. “If we can build a run game here I think it can really open up the pass for us. Glenwood is a team that usually likes to pressure the quarterback so we’re going to have to block their blitzes at the point of attack to move the ball. Our quarterback is going to have to make some plays out of the pocket and stress out their man coverage