Friday Night Lights! Reivers run over Red Raiders

On a chilly and snowy Friday evening in Orange City, No. 1 Iowa Western’s defense set an early tempo with two interceptions in the first quarter and Reiver offense owned the run game to roll by Northwestern College JV 34-0.

After Reiver quarterback Nate Glantz threw an interception on the Reiver’s first drive, the Red Raiders took possession. However, Rashion Hodge intercepted a pass on third down and took it back for a 30-yard pick-six to put the visitors on the board first 7-0.

Later in the first quarter, the Reiver defense came up with another intercepted pass to set up the Reiver offense with another short field. Nate Glantz turned that interception into six points after a six-yard run to the end zone, however, the point after was no good thus the score remained 13-0 by the end of the first quarter.

Milton Sargbah then put the Reivers up three scores after a one-yard touchdown run to make it 20-0 Reivers after the defense Moses Bryant visited the end zone after a one-yard run to make it 27-0 which is how the score would remain up to the halftime break.

With the cold conditions and the Reivers controlling the game, the team mutually agreed to finish the game with two 12-minute quarters.