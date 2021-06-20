Glantz earns offensive player of the year as one of 10 Reiver all-americans

After another successful season, the Reivers keep rolling in the postseason awards. Iowa Western quarterback Nate Glantz, being one of them, was named the NJCAA’s offensive player of the year within those awards.
The former Bellevue West quarterback was named the NJCAA’s national offensive player of the year after throwing for 1,811 yards and 24 touchdowns to just four interceptions and completed 63% of his passes to help lead the Reivers to a 7-1 record and a to No. 4 ranking in the final NJCAA poll.
“He’s a really humble kid,” Strohmeier said. “He’s excited about it, but he told me that this is great but he’d give it up for the one game we didn’t win and that’s the type of kid and leader that he is. It is a great honor for him to get recognized as the offensive player of the year, especially as a true freshman. There’s a lot of good players that he got voted above.”
Glantz becomes the third Reiver to be named the NJCAA Offensive Player of the Year, joining Kai Locksley (QB; 2017) and Jake Waters (QB; 2012). To be mentioned with those two means a lot to Glantz not just because of what they did at Iowa Western, but because of how they did after their time at Iowa Western as well.
“I’m just fortunate enough and blessed enough to get these accolades to be recognized,” Glantz said. “It’s truly remarkable to be in the same group as those two,” Glantz said. “When you go to Iowa Western you want to be the best and when you see those guys up on the wall, you know that this is what I have to work for and this is what they did and what they put in to get there. Being in the same conversation as those two is a real blessing.”
Glantz recalled back to night after his commitment to Iowa Western, where Jake Waters, the first of the now trio to win the award at Iowa Western, reached out to Glantz, saying you will not regret becoming a Reiver.
“When I committed, Jake was one of the first guys who reached out,” Glantz said. “He told me I was making the best decision of my life. I truly believe that. I think it was the best decision of my life that I could have made, by going to juco and betting on myself and having Jake and Kai as role models, which has really made my job here easier.”
In addition to Glantz offensive player award, he was among 10 Reiver players who earned All-American recognition. Glatz was named to the NJCAA first team along with offensive lineman Mekhi Butler, defensive lineman Jordan Van Der Berg, and receiver and return specialist Kaden Wetjen.
Receiver Donnovan Moorer, defensive lineman Zander Gray, and kicker Josh Jasek were all named to the second team and receiver Michael Love, linebacker Jacob Ellis, and defensive back Trey Franklin were All-American honorable mentions.
Seeing so many players being recognized is always a great sight for Reiver coach Scott Strohmeier, who is excited to know that six of these players plan to return for the fall season.
“Given everything these guys have been through,” Strohmeier said. “To have four first-team guys, three second-team guys, and three honorable mentions just goes to show the honor and respect that people have for our program. I know most of them would tell you the recognition feels good but I haven’t heard one guy not say they wouldn’t trade it to have played in the national title.
“At the same time, it’s great to see them all get recognized at a national level for their talents and accomplishments.”
Butler, Moorer, Van Der Berg, and Jasek are all moving on to an NCAA Division-I program. Butler will play at Arkansas State, Moorer is off to Texas State, Van Der Berg is heading to Penn State, and Jasek is currently committed to Nebraska, but is receiving a late push from Temple.
Strohmeier also won the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference coach of the year, which he credits not just to have these great players, but also a great staff.
“In all the years where a coach wins the award, it’s because he has great players and a great staff with him,” Strohmeier said. “If you’re not winning, you’re not going to get the opportunity to be awarded that. All the credit for that award goes to my assistants, my staff, and our player. Without a successful season, this award is not possible.”
Despite receiving attention from Penn State and offers from the likes of UNI and numerous FCS schools. Glantz plans to remain in a Reiver uniform this coming Fall as he and the team feel that they have unfinished business after coming up short in their chase for a national title this past season.
“I’ve already been in Stroh’s office twice this week looking over film,” Glantz said. “I’m already preparing for next season. I will be in a Reiver uniform. I do have some offers and schools that are interested in getting me up there to workout with them.
“But, right now my main focus is making sure we bring back a national championship to Iowa Western in the 2021 season. That’s definitely something that I still think about all the time. As of right now, I will definitely be returning for my ‘COVID freshman year’ since the other one didn’t count against eligibility, but that’s the plan. Return and get the national title.
We all have some unfinished business. That national championship right now is all I really want right now. So I’m going to do everything in my power to go get it.”
Glantz thanks all the coaching staff and his teammates as well as friends and family for helping him earn this award.
Having the offensive player of the year back, along with five other all-americans has Strohmeier and the Reiver already thinking of next year with big aspirations. Knowing numerous key players will be back in the fold along with the offensive player of the year has everyone confident that those goals can be met.
“To have the player of the year back puts a little ease in the summer for the team and myself,” Strohmeier said. “When you look across the board, the quarterback is always such a crucial position. In the end. All positions are important but this is the first time we’ll have our starting quarterback returning since Jake (Waters).
“Everyone on the team respects him (Glantz) so to have your starting quarterback returning gives the rest of the team a little more confidence as they get ready for the next season.”