Glantz earns offensive player of the year as one of 10 Reiver all-americans

After another successful season, the Reivers keep rolling in the postseason awards. Iowa Western quarterback Nate Glantz, being one of them, was named the NJCAA’s offensive player of the year within those awards.

The former Bellevue West quarterback was named the NJCAA’s national offensive player of the year after throwing for 1,811 yards and 24 touchdowns to just four interceptions and completed 63% of his passes to help lead the Reivers to a 7-1 record and a to No. 4 ranking in the final NJCAA poll.

“He’s a really humble kid,” Strohmeier said. “He’s excited about it, but he told me that this is great but he’d give it up for the one game we didn’t win and that’s the type of kid and leader that he is. It is a great honor for him to get recognized as the offensive player of the year, especially as a true freshman. There’s a lot of good players that he got voted above.”

Glantz becomes the third Reiver to be named the NJCAA Offensive Player of the Year, joining Kai Locksley (QB; 2017) and Jake Waters (QB; 2012). To be mentioned with those two means a lot to Glantz not just because of what they did at Iowa Western, but because of how they did after their time at Iowa Western as well.