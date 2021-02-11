Hawkeye line coach leaves for Wyoming job

Iowa’s football program is the market for an offensive line coach.

Tim Polasek, who coached the position group for the Hawkeyes for the past four seasons, was introduced Wednesday as the new offensive coordinator at Wyoming.

The move will reunite Polasek with Craig Bohl, a coach he worked with from 2006-12 at North Dakota State before Bohl left to lead the Cowboys’ program.

“To reunite with coach Bohl, a true mentor of mine, is very special,’’ Polasek said in a statement. “A long time ago, coach Bohl took a chance on me and helped me learn how to be a teacher and a leader. He laid the foundation of what is my coaching philosophy and teaching style.’’

Polasek coached running backs, fullbacks and tight ends during his time with Bohl at North Dakota State before eventually working three seasons there as the offensive coordinator prior to his arrival at Iowa in 2017.

When he joined Kirk Ferentz’s staff at Iowa, Polasek coached the offensive line for the first time in his career.

“A huge thank you to Kirk Ferentz for taking a shot on an offensive coach who had never coached the O-line. I’ve learned so much in my four years at Iowa and I will be forever grateful,’’ Polasek said.