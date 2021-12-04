Heading to the ship! Reivers hang on to beat Badgers

The NJCAA’s first-ever playoff game featured an Iowa Western and Snow College match-up that over the past two meetings had been decided by a combined total of four points.
Saturday’s NJCAA semifinal game proved to be another instant classic as No.1 Iowa Western held off a furious rally from No.4 Snow College for a 30-29 win in overtime.
“That was a battle of two good football teams playing hard today,” Strohmeier said. “I knew at halftime that they weren’t going to give up, and we had to weather their storm a bit. I am so proud of the guys and for how they kept fighting and just found a way to get it done.”
After having their first drive stall out by midfield. The Reiver struck first with a 16- yard pass to Ryan Flournoy from Nate Glantz Sauhbaughn hit the PAT to make it 7-0 Reiver midway through the first quarter.
After a bad snap on a punt gave the Badgers a safety, the Reivers on the ensuing defensive possession responded with a blocked punt that was returned 45 yards by Jaheim Jenkins for a special teams touchdown thus building a 13-2 lead at the end of the first quarter.
“We saw a hole in the protection and we got up there to block it,” Jenkins said. “I got the ball, no one was in front of me so I just ran it in. ”
After trading defensive stops Iowa Western broke the silence as Glantz threw to Roscoe Parrish on a six-yard touchdown pass to put the Reivers up 20-2 which was the last time the Reivers would score until early in the fourth quarter.
“As an offensive leader you can’t ever get too complacent,” Glantz said. “I think we got up so big, 20-2 we couldn’t keep it on the gas there, but we overcame some adversity and we didn’t stop and no matter what we were going to do what we needed to win this game.”
Glantz would throw 18 for 38 and 251 yards and three touchdown passes
The third quarter proved to be a defensive slugfest, as the only points came in the form of a safety for the Badgers as another snap went over the punter’s head and through the back of the end zone.
The Badgers looked to slice into the lead more with their first touchdown drive after the safety, however, the Reiver defense stopped the Badgers in their tracks thanks to an interception from Kenny Wilkins.
The Reiver defense would force four total turnovers in this game.
The Badgers finally found the end zone within the first 15 seconds of the fourth quarter. However, the Reiver defense held the Badgers out of the end zone to reject the two-point conversion try to keep the score at 20-10.
After a 39-yard field goal from Sauberan, the Badgers immediately responded with an 87-yard kickoff return by Keionte Scott to cut the game to just one possession 23-17.
Soon after the Badgers forced the Reiver offense three-and-out to get the ball back quickly. The Reiver defense soon forced a third down as well. On third and long, Snow quarterback Gabriel Sweeten threw a deep pass that went in and out of a Reiver defender’s hands and deflected into a Badger receiver’s hands to set up first and goal at the one.
Snow scored on the next play, but the PAT was blocked so the score remained tied at 23-23. The score would remain that way for the rest of regulation, so we went to overtime.
In the first play from scrimmage in overtime, Glantz threw a 25-yard pass to Moses Bryant to put the Reivers ahead 30-23.
“That’s the play that we were working on for that situation,” Bryant said. “We knew we just had to execute and it was nothing special. We just executed the coach’s call and did our jobs.”
“We worked that play all week long,” Glantz added. “I’m happy that coach called it, we were waiting to pull it out of our back pocket and shout out to Moses he caught it and finished the play. It was awesome that when we needed a play the most, we made it.”
The defense now had the opportunity to put the game away. The Badgers eventually faced a fourth down from the 11-yard line. Sweeten rolled out and found Caden Leggett for the touchdown and was just a PAT away from forcing a second overtime.
However, instead of going for the tie, the Badgers kept the offense on the field. Snow lined up with the Reiver defense, just three yards away from returning to their second-consecutive NJCAA national title game appearance.
Sweeten ran toward the right outside part of the field looking to beat the defense to the pylon but Sweeten was brought down short of the goal line, sealing the win for Iowa Western and cementing their place to the program’s third-ever national championship game appearance.
“They ran the run play all game long and had a hard time stopping it at times,” Jacob Ellis said. “They came back to it and adjusted and recognized the play and did our job by stopping it.”
“I was a little excited,” Strohmeier said, chuckling. “No one really deserved to lose in this game. The defense just played lights out and made some big plays and really dominated this game.”
Since the end of the spring football season, the opportunity to play in the National title game was a key reason why numerous Reivers returned for this season.
Now, the Reivers await the result of Sunday’s game between No. 2 New Mexico Military and No. 3 Northwest Mississippi which will take place in Roswell, NM at 3 p.m. central time, to see who they will play in the NJCAA national title game on Dec. 17.
“That spring game against Snow was still in everyone’s minds,” Glantz said. “It comes full circle that we had the opportunity to clinch a national championship spot by playing Snow again.
“I feel very fortunate and thankful. I love this unit, I love this team and this group of guys and the fact we have a chance to play for a title and try to get Stromeier another one was the goal and now it is right here in front of us and we’re going to do our best to win it.”
“This feels great, we got one more to go though. We’re going to get back to work and get ready for one more.” Jenkins added.
“It’s amazing,” Bryant said. “You look around now and see how excited everyone is, it just feels so good to work this hard and now we get our chance. We’re ready for this.”
“We just believed and when adversity hits, we never back down,” Ellis said. “We earned this chance, but we got to get back to work and get ready for one more.”
“It’s so hard to get here,” Strohmierer said. “We’ve been so close for so many years with just one loss and felt like we were playing like the best team in the country and now we get into the playoffs, beat Snow, and now finally have another shot. It’s not easy to get here and now we just have to focus on performing at the highest level we can.”