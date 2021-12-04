Heading to the ship! Reivers hang on to beat Badgers

Now, the Reivers await the result of Sunday’s game between No. 2 New Mexico Military and No. 3 Northwest Mississippi which will take place in Roswell, NM at 3 p.m. central time, to see who they will play in the NJCAA national title game on Dec. 17.

“That spring game against Snow was still in everyone’s minds,” Glantz said. “It comes full circle that we had the opportunity to clinch a national championship spot by playing Snow again.

“I feel very fortunate and thankful. I love this unit, I love this team and this group of guys and the fact we have a chance to play for a title and try to get Stromeier another one was the goal and now it is right here in front of us and we’re going to do our best to win it.”

“This feels great, we got one more to go though. We’re going to get back to work and get ready for one more.” Jenkins added.

“It’s amazing,” Bryant said. “You look around now and see how excited everyone is, it just feels so good to work this hard and now we get our chance. We’re ready for this.”

“We just believed and when adversity hits, we never back down,” Ellis said. “We earned this chance, but we got to get back to work and get ready for one more.”