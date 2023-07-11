BALTIMORE — For the first time in over a decade, Council Bluffs will be home to a professional indoor football team, as the River City Rage from the American Indoor Football (AIF) will take the field in the 2024 season.

The city perched on the east side of the Missouri River last hosted the Council Bluffs Express (formerly Iowa Blackhawks) of the American Professional Football League at the Mid-American Center from 2004-12.

Per a release from the AIF, indoor football will be back in the Bluffs.

The Rage will be joining another Iowa team, the Cedar Rapids River Kings, along with the Corpus Christi Tritons and the West Virginia Roughriders in the return of the AIF after a “brief hiatus” (last played in 2016).

“As we prepare to relaunch the AIF for the 2024 season, we are thrilled to introduce the first four teams that will be a part of this exciting journey,” said Commissioner John Morris. “These teams embody the spirit of indoor football, and we are confident that they will provide fans with incredible moments on the field. We can’t wait to unveil more teams and witness the level of competition and sportsmanship that the AIF is known for.”

In the coming weeks, the AIF will announce additional teams from various regions across the United States.

“The AIF’s relaunch signifies a renewed commitment to excellence, fostering partnerships with local communities, businesses, and organizations,” the press release states. “By nurturing these relationships, the AIF aims to create a strong bond between the league and the regions it represents, promoting community engagement and pride.”

Both under the ownership of Dominic Montero and minority local partner Nathan Cox — owner of Rexius Nutrition — the Rage and River Kings will represent their respective communities and bring an established regional match-up.

Montero is a graduate of Valley Forge Military College and Peru State who played for the Salina LIberty and Bismarck Bucks and was most recently General Manager and Offensive Line coach of the Topeka Tropics in 2022. He then took on the role of President and assistant coach for the Omaha Beef.

“I am excited to bring the Cedar Rapids River Kings and the River City Rage into the American Indoor Football league,” said Dominic Montero. “Football has always been a passion of mine, and I chose Cedar Rapids and Council Bluffs because these cities possess a rich football tradition and a fan base that is hungry for exciting indoor football action. I am committed to building competitive teams and creating a thrilling game-day experience for our fans.”

Both Rage and River Kings aim to establish themselves as prominent figures in the league and create a winning culture and provide fans with “high quality indoor football entertainment.”

“The Cedar Rapids River Kings and the River City Rage possess great talent, dedicated fan bases, and a commitment to sportsmanship,” Morris said. “Dominic’s dedication to the sport and his community-oriented approach have set a high standard for others to follow. I am excited to witness their journey in the 2024 season.”

Player acquisitions, coaching staff appointments and exciting community engagement initiatives can be expected as the 2024 season approaches as both teams prepare for their debut.

An agreement is also in place for games to be broadcast on 106.5 FM Bluffs Country radio.

For more information about the River City Rage, please visit goragefootball.com.