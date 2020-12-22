Iowa preps for bowl game as Ferentz isolates

The additional individuals who tested positive on Monday and those who were identified through contact tracing were diagnosed as Iowa resumed daily testing prior to the bowl.

The plan was for Iowa players, coaches and staff members to go through Iowa and Big Ten testing protocols including daily antigen testing as they prepared for the bowl.

Barta said earlier Monday that he had discussed with Ferentz how practices would be structured this week and was comfortable with the plan the 22nd-year Iowa coach had to prepare his team in upcoming days.

While Missouri plans to arrive at the bowl site in time to work out in Nashville twice before the 3 p.m. kickoff at Nissan Stadium on Dec. 30, Iowa had already decided it will not depart until the day before the game.

“Anybody who is available to go on the 29th will be there in person and will get to play a really good Missouri team,’’ Barta said.

The Tigers will be without at least two starters.

Linebacker Nick Bolton and offensive tackle Larry Borom have both announced plans that they will forego their final year of eligibility and enter the 2021 NFL draft. Neither will play in the bowl.