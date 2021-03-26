Iowa Western ready for football after over a year’s wait

It’s been 474 days since the Reiver football team defeated 8th-ranked Hinds in the Graphic Edge Bowl in Cedar Falls on Dec. 8, 2019.

Since then it’s been a game of wait and see for when Iowa Western would play next. The ends Saturday, as the Reivers host the Snow College Badgers. Kickoff will be at noon at Titan Stadium on the Lewis Central High School campus in Council Bluffs.

After a long wait, with plenty of twists and uncertainty, head coach Scott Strohmeier and the NJCAA No. 2 Reivers are finally ready and able to return to the turf.

“Our kids have done a really good job following the guidelines to give us this chance to play,” Strohmeier said. “We told the guys right away, if you want to play we’re going to have to follow some guidelines that we may not all like, but it’s the difference in allowing us to play or not. The kids really adapted despite things being unorganized and chaotic.

“There were so many ups and downs along the way, you really couldn’t get into a groove because everything was changing weekly, if not sometimes daily. We really couldn’t ever plan ahead. It was really weird because you just had nothing really to go by. Despite this I don’t think it’s fazed these kids much if at all, or at least they haven’t shown that it has. They’ve really kept their focus.”