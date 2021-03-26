Iowa Western ready for football after over a year’s wait

It’s been 474 days since the Reiver football team defeated 8th-ranked Hinds in the Graphic Edge Bowl in Cedar Falls on Dec. 8, 2019.
Since then it’s been a game of wait and see for when Iowa Western would play next. The ends Saturday, as the Reivers host the Snow College Badgers. Kickoff will be at noon at Titan Stadium on the Lewis Central High School campus in Council Bluffs.
After a long wait, with plenty of twists and uncertainty, head coach Scott Strohmeier and the NJCAA No. 2 Reivers are finally ready and able to return to the turf.
“Our kids have done a really good job following the guidelines to give us this chance to play,” Strohmeier said. “We told the guys right away, if you want to play we’re going to have to follow some guidelines that we may not all like, but it’s the difference in allowing us to play or not. The kids really adapted despite things being unorganized and chaotic.
“There were so many ups and downs along the way, you really couldn’t get into a groove because everything was changing weekly, if not sometimes daily. We really couldn’t ever plan ahead. It was really weird because you just had nothing really to go by. Despite this I don’t think it’s fazed these kids much if at all, or at least they haven’t shown that it has. They’ve really kept their focus.”
Though the original plan was to play in fall 2020, COVID-19 precautions forced numerous NJCAA teams to push their season to the spring. Some players who received offers at four-year colleges have already moved on from their respective NJCAA school to prepare for the next fall season.
However, it has also provided an opportunity for newcomers to rise up and make immediate impacts. Having been in this situation numerous times already, that was exactly what Strohmeier expected as the team started practicing just short of a month ago.
“In junior college football you’re never sure with how many starters you’re going to have back (the) next year,” Strohmeier said. “This year we lost 17 guys to NCAA Division I who probably would have played in the fall. That’s a big hole to fill, but at the same time even the new guys really aren’t true freshmen anymore, we had 30 fall practices and now we’ve been practicing again since March 1.”
Strohmeier will still have plenty of program familiar players to work with, including local talents such as former Lewis Central wide receiver Josh Simmons and St. Albert alum Luke Waters to name a couple.
Another will be new projected starter at quarterback, Nate Glantz, a Bellevue West graduate. With a rich tradition in quarterbacks and high powered offense, Strohmeier likes the pieces that the team has in place and what Glantz can bring to the offense.
“He (Glantz) has all the intangible things that you as a coach would look for,” Strohmeier said. “He’s a winner, he’s competitive, and has gotten along with the team since day one. The biggest thing for me is getting a feel for him and know how he sees the game to put him in a position to succeed. We put a lot on our quarterback’s plate, we’ll expect him to to move the ball and make plays.”
With the start of a new season on the horizon plenty of questions and unknowns remain, including some aspects of Iowa Western’s first opponent, 10th-ranked Snow College. The Badgers bring in a new coach this year, adding even more mystery to this first game.
Nonetheless Strohmeier and the Reivers are more than ready for their first challenge in over a year, and they to the Reivers, there’s no better way than to start with a top 10 showdown on week one at Titan Stadium.
“They’re always really good,” Strohmeier said. “They’re always a talented, physical team. This is not a game where we can go in and think that it’s one where we kind of get used to things, we’re starting right now with the 10th-ranked team in the country, but that’s our program. If we think that we are an elite program then we have to play other top level programs. ”
See the full Iowa Western football regular season schedule below.