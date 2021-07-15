Iowa Western releases fall sport schedules

The Iowa Western football team released its schedule to the public on Thursday afternoon and will play a total of 10 games this upcoming season.

The Reivers will have their first game on the road against Dodge City in Kansas on Sept. 4 at 1 p.m. The Reivers will host their first game on Sept. 18 as Ellsworth will come to town for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff.

Iowa Western will also have a chance to play defending NJCAA runner-up Snow College again in an attempt to avenge its only loss from this past season, however, they’ll have to do it on the Badger’s field in Utah. A time has yet to be announced for this contest.

In addition to the football team, Iowa Western men’s and women’s soccer also revealed its schedule for the fall season.

Coming off an NJCAA runner-up season, the Iowa Western men’s soccer team will play their first game on Sept. 1 at Northeast College. Their first home game will be on Sept. 4 against Scott College.

The women’s soccer team will start a bit earlier than the previously mentioned teams as their first game will be played on Aug. 19 at Jackson College. They will play their first home game on Aug. 28 against Western Wyoming.