No Snow Zone! Reivers beat top-ranked Snow

After a scoreless first half, the offense came to life in the third quarter Iowa Western utilized three third quarter turnovers to defeat No. 1 Snow College 17-14 in Ephraim, Utah.
“We’re very proud of the guys,” Strohmeier said. “Snow is a very good team, they’re well-coached and have dealt with a lot of emotions throughout this week after losing a player in a crash. You could see they were playing with a lot of emotion. This was a good win.”
Both teams traded defensive stops throughout the first half. The Reivers once threatened to get in scoring position after a few big runs from running back Milton Sargbah, but the drive ultimately stalled and resulted in no points.
Snow then had their shot late in the second quarter as they moved deep into Reiver territory. However, the Badgers’ drive ended with a missed field goal. The Reivers were happy to go into the half tied at 0-0 as Glantz took a knee to conclude a defensively dominated first half.
Second half the Badgers got inside the Reiver red zone until Tyree Hill forced and recovered a fumble. That turnover helped set up a 41-yard pass from Nate Glantz to Kaden Wetjen to finally break the ice midway through the third quarter.
The Reivers then intercepted a pass deep in their own territory to hold the Badgers from scoring again, but the Reiver drive stalled. Soon after, The Badgers made their way onto the scoreboard. Tommy McGrath threw a 23-yard flea flicker pass to Tevita Noa to answer and give Snow its first lead 7-6.
Needing an answer of their own the Reiver offense returned to the field. A pass from Glantz to Micheal Love picked up 18 yards for the Reivers and got an extra 15 yards after the play due to a face mask against the Badger defense.
Very next play, Glantz completed a 17-yard pass to Ryan Flournoy to put the Reivers back in front. Flournoy would also catch a pass from Glantz for the two-point conversion. Just like that, the Reiver seized the momentum back.
“For us to come back and answer on that drive was huge,” Strohmeier said. “We had to convert a third down and fifteen play before where Nate threw it to Love setting up that scoring play. We were just telling our guys at halftime we just need to make a play. Ryan made a play there and then on the conversion.”
Getting the ball back, Snow looked to recapture the lead or tie the game. Two plays into the drive, Snow running back Seth Kaelin fumbled and Iowa Western freshman Tyree Hill recovered a fumble to get the ball right back to the Reiver offense.
The Drive would only move forward a yard thus Noah Sauberan kicked a 22-yard field goal in constant rain to make it 17-7 Reivers, which is how the score would remain until the fourth quarter.
With six minutes left in regulation, McGrath ran 15 yards to put the Badgers back within a score after missing a field goal earlier in the quarter.
The Reivers looked to run out the clock after recovering an onside kick. The Reivers moved the ball to the Snow 11 yard line at one point before the drive stalled, thus giving the Badgers one last shot with 1:47 left in the game.
The Badgers in just four plays moved the ball to the Iowa Western 25 yard line and were looking to steal the game. After a penalty against the Reivers, which put Snow inside the Iowa Western 20 yard line, Reiver freshman Legend Doggett intercepted McGrath’s pass at the five yard line.
“This was definitely one of the better defensive performances I’ve been a part of,” Strohmeier said. “They came up big multiple times throughout the day. On that final drive, we wanted to make sure Snow had to drive it down the field, and to their credit they did, and Legend came up with a big play. It was a great battle of two great teams battling it out and it came down to one of the very last plays.”
After two kneels and a short run. The Reivers officially defeated the top-ranked Badgers on their own field.
Iowa Western will have a bye week next week as they eagerly await to see how this will shake up the latest rankings.
“A win makes things a lot better before you have a week off,” Strohmeier said. “Now we have a chance to get healthy after a tough physical game. It’s a lot better than dealing with a loss before a week off. Our kids were waiting for this and they really came out and played hard and we knew this was going to be a battle, No one was going to pull away.
“I keep telling the guys that we just have to keep winning. Maybe it’s not so much of it being a lack of respect, but I still think we opened up some eyes today and showed we’re a really good football team.”
The Reivers will be back in action on Oct. 23 as they head to Ellsworth in Iowa Falls for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff.
Iowa Western (5-0) 0 0 17 0 -- 17
Snow College (4-1) 0 0 7 7 -- 14