No Snow Zone! Reivers beat top-ranked Snow

The Reivers looked to run out the clock after recovering an onside kick. The Reivers moved the ball to the Snow 11 yard line at one point before the drive stalled, thus giving the Badgers one last shot with 1:47 left in the game.

The Badgers in just four plays moved the ball to the Iowa Western 25 yard line and were looking to steal the game. After a penalty against the Reivers, which put Snow inside the Iowa Western 20 yard line, Reiver freshman Legend Doggett intercepted McGrath’s pass at the five yard line.

“This was definitely one of the better defensive performances I’ve been a part of,” Strohmeier said. “They came up big multiple times throughout the day. On that final drive, we wanted to make sure Snow had to drive it down the field, and to their credit they did, and Legend came up with a big play. It was a great battle of two great teams battling it out and it came down to one of the very last plays.”

After two kneels and a short run. The Reivers officially defeated the top-ranked Badgers on their own field.

Iowa Western will have a bye week next week as they eagerly await to see how this will shake up the latest rankings.