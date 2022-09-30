PREP FOOTBALL: Eagles crush Cardinals

Class 1A No. 3 Underwood won a big Class 1A district 8 game over Treynor in convincing fashion to take more control of the district standings.

Underwood beat Treynor 54-0.

“We emphasized starting fast tonight and while that doesn’t always happen for us it did tonight,” Eagles coach Nate Mechealsen said. “Our kids really focused this week and I think just because of the rivalry it’s been, that garners a bit more focus from our guys. Our guys came out ready to play and we challenged them in practice to be ready to play and they responded well.”

The Eagles began the night by recovering a fumble on Treynor’s first drive and turning that into a 30-yard touchdown pass from Alex Ravlin to Wyatt Baker. Next drive, Maddox Nelson ran 77 yards for the Eagles’ second touchdown of the night. Next drive, Ravlin threw a touchdown to Mason Boothby.

The Second quarter brought more of the same as Ravlin threw a 66-yard strike to Maddox Nelson, Graham Jensen ran in a touchdown, and then Alex Ravlin had a scoop and score from 13 yards out to make 40-0 at the half.

“It’s just nice to come out here and show our family and fans what we can do,” Ravlin said. “It’s nice also to be able to play on both sides of the ball. It helps me a lot on offense to know what they’re doing on both sides of the ball.”

Ravlin finished the night 10 for 14 through the air, 240 yards, and three touchdowns.

The Eagles found the end zone two more times in the second half as Gage Savin scored in the third quarter, and Maddox Nelson scored his third touchdown of the night in the fourth quarter.

The Eagle defense also had a solid night holding the Cardinals to just 160 yards of total offense and more importantly to zero points.

“The big plays we made on offense really separated us from them and put pressure on their offense,” Nelson said. “When you can get some big plays early on it just gives us so much momentum. Overall we played a great game. Our main goal all week was for everyone to just do their job. If everyone does their job, we’re going to keep teams at low points and low yards throughout the night.”

Nelson ran for two touchdowns and 87 yards on five carries. Kyle Moss led the Treynor offense with 100 yards rushing on 28 carries.

With two games left in the regular season, the Eagles now turn their attention to West Monona before what will likely be a district-deciding game on week eight against Class 1A No. 7 Kuemper Catholic.

“You may find people chirping about the Kuemper game already but I can promise you it won’t come from any of our coaches and if I have anything to say neither will our players,” Mechaelsen said. “We’ll focus on West Monona that’s who we play next and worry about Kuemper when the week comes.”

Underwood and West Monona will kick off at 7 p.m. Treynor will host Kuemper Catholic next week at 7 p.m.

Treynor (4-2) 0 0 0 0 – 0

Underwood (6-0) 20 20 7 7 – 54