PREP FOOTBALL: Eagles face Falcons in semis

The Underwood Eagles are back in the UNI-Dome for the first time since 2002 and just the second time ever in program history. Waiting for them is the defending state runner-up West Sioux.

This year marks the fifth time in six years that the Falcons have earned a spot in the semis including last year when the Falcons denied the Eagles a trip to the quarterfinals. However, revenge is not on the Eagle’s minds as their only focus is to play their best football.

“They are going to be a major challenge,” Eagles coach Nate Mechcaelson said. “We know from playing them a year ago that our defense is going to have its hands full. But in the end, it doesn’t really matter who we play, we’ve been looking forward to this game and we want to do everything we can to continue our season.

“We have a lot of respect for their program not just from last year, but because of what they’ve done in previous years as well.”

The Falcons' and Eagles' offenses look very similar on paper. The Falcons have a senior quarterback in Dylan Wiggins who has thrown for 1,800 yards. But also has a solid run game with senior running back Carter Bultman who has run for 1,124 yards.

The Falcons also have a key receiver in Brady Lynott who has 15 touchdown catches and 803 yards receiving. Long story much shorter, this Falcon offense is loaded with weapons.

“They can throw and run the football in a similar way that we do,” Mechcaelson said. “We execute each part of our offenses in different ways. They have multiple playmakers on the field at all times. They have three guys that run the ball effectively, their quarterback is very talented and accurate with his arm, they have a handful of guys that can catch the ball, and their line plays very physically.

They’re such a multidimensional team it’s hard to get a beat on exactly what they’re going to do. They are as dynamic on offense as anyone in any class, they can score on any play.”

The Eagles know what they have to do if they want a chance in this game. They have to play well against a team that is very familiar with the semifinal atmosphere. Underwood vows that they are not content by just making it to the dome again. Their goal this week is just like any other week. Prepare to try to win a football game.

“We’re going to have our hands full, they are a great team, but we know that we’re a great team too,” Mechcaelson said. “We’ve been talking a lot about not taking things for granted and we’re not going to take this experience for granted, because we’re not guaranteed this again moving forward. We’re going to approach this like a business trip, we’re coming to Cedar Falls to do one thing, and that’s to win a football game no matter who it is, that is our goal every Friday night and this will be no different.”

Underwood and West Sioux will kick off at 1 p.m. on Friday in the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls. Underwood is looking for its first-ever state championship game appearance.