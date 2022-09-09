 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP FOOTBALL

PREP FOOTBALL: Eagles flatten Falcons

Class 1A No. 8 Underwood football overcame a sluggish first quarter by scoring 35 points in the second quarter to roll St. Albert 57-7 at home on Friday.

“We had a really rough start to the game,” Eagles coach Nate Mechaelson said. “We turned the ball over a few times and gave them short fields. They came out with a good plan and it took us a while to adjust to it, but the kids responded well.”

The first half was a tale of two very different quarters. The Falcon defense forced the Eagles to a rare three and out and just three plays later Brendan Monahan ran in the first touchdown of the game to give St. Albert a quick 7-0 lead.

Throughout the first quarter, the Eagles had three turnovers and a muffed punt that provided the Falcons numerous chances to extend their early lead, but Underwood’s defense held the line and didn’t allow the Falcons to do any more damage.

“They’re a great football team,” Driver said. “We did what we wanted to at times, but we also missed some opportunities that we needed to capitalize on. We also made some mistakes that young teams make. Second quarter I didn’t call a very good quarter there and put ourselves in some negative spots.”

In the second quarter, the Eagles got their offense rolling through the run game, especially with junior Graham Jensen who scored three touchdowns for the Eagles to lead the Eagles to 35 points to seize control.

“Our o-line really started making great blocks and created big holes to get our offense going,” Graham Jensen said. “All the running backs did good, they couldn’t stop us once we got going so we just kept shoving it down their throat and really I can’t stop thanking the lineman, they got us going and made it easy to score touchdowns.”

Alex Ravlin and Maddox Nelson also had rushing touchdowns in the second quarter.

The Eagles picked up right where they left off in the third quarter as Alex Ravlin threw for a touchdown and Josh Ravlin ran in a touchdown as well to make it 49-7 before heading to the fourth quarter.

The reserves added one more touchdown to Underwood’s score before the final whistle blew.

“I think we stepped up in a big way after that first quarter,” Mechealson said. “In the first few drives, I think we just had some alignment issues and were out-leveraged a bit. But outside of their first drive we did a nice job defensively and made some crucial stops and forced some turnovers to take back control.”

“We believe in ourselves,” Eagles receiver Mason Boothby said. “We trust each other and believe in what we have and our defense has been shutting a lot of teams down and the offense keeps rolling behind our line. If we continue to trust each other we should keep rolling through the season.”

“Our overall goal doesn't change,” St. Albert head coach Jake Driver said. “Our goal is to still make the playoffs, this loss does not affect that goal. I still believe that, the kids seem to still believe that and that’s how to look at this.”

Underwood will go on the road to Wall Lake to play East Sac County at 7 p.m. St. Albert will return home for the homecoming game against Southwest Valley at 7 p.m.

St. Albert (1-2) 7 0 0 0 – 7

Underwood (3-1) 0 35 14 8 – 57

