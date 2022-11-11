PREP FOOTBALL: Falcons end Eagle’s season in semis

Underwood had a hard time creating offensive success while the Falcons took advantage to pull away from Underwood 47-7 at the UNI-Dome.

The Falcons built a 17-0 early in the second quarter before the Eagles scored their first points, but the Falcons went on to score 30 unanswered points to pull away from the Eagles on Friday afternoon in the Class 1A semifinal.

“There’s only one team in the playoffs that get to end their season with a win,” Eagles coach Nate Mechcaelson said. “This has been a heck of a year by our guys and I’m very proud of them. We didn’t have our best day today, but I think a lot of that had to do with our opponent.

“Still, very proud of this group for reaching this point. We have to start somewhere and we finally broke a door down this year by making the semifinals. Hopefully, that’s going to leave future classes hungry for more. ”

West Sioux took a quick lead. The Falcon defense forced a three and out and on their first play from scrimmage Falcon running back Brady Lynott ran 66 yards to put his team up 7-0. After another three and out from the Eagle's offense West Sioux drove down the field again but was only allowed a field goal this time, taking a 10-0 lead into the second quarter.

The Falcons struck again early in the second quarter to make it 17-0. The Eagles showed some fight as Ravlin completed a strike to Mason Boothby for a 67-yard touchdown play bringing the Eagles back with two scores, 17-7 with 10 minutes left in the second quarter.

“Each play was tough, we had to fight for every yard,” Boothby said. “Alex found me down the sideline, he threw a perfect ball. Definitely couldn’t have asked for anything more from him, he’s been an awesome quarterback over the past three years.”

“We struggled,” Ravlin added. “They made it hard to pass or throw consistently. Thought we got a spark on that play, but credit them, they really contained our playmakers.”

Ravlin completed 13 of his 30 passes for 181 yards and a touchdown and ran for 34 yards. Boothby caught four passes for a team-high 100 yards and a touchdown. Josh Ravlin caught a team-high five passes for 68 yards.

However, the Falcons scored the final 13 points of the half and the last 23 points of the game to defeat the Eagles and return to the Class 1A state championship game for the second consecutive season.

For Underwood, though they did not meet the end they hoped for, the Eagles are proud of breaking a 20-year semifinal drought and look to build off this season’s success and return to this stage soon.

“I think this is a big step forward for our program,” Mechcaelson said. “I think our juniors are a great group and the biggest junior class I’ve had since coaching and there’s a lot of talented football players in that class. We also got some talented freshmen and sophomores coming up as well. So I hope we are to the point in our program where this becomes the expectation and we’re going to continue to move this thing forward. Knowing our returning kids, they are not going to be satisfied with just getting here.

Mechaelson went on to talk about this senior class.

“We are truly indebted to this senior class,” Mechaelson said. “This group of seniors, just like the ones in 2021, 2020, and 2019 groups that got us back into the playoffs have helped set more of the ground work, this senior class took that and ran with it, hopefully, our juniors do that same next year as seniors.”

“The senior class really added to the foundation of this team,” Boothby said. “They helped lead us to many victories they really helped lead this team to where we are today.”

“This team is going to have a lot of playmakers back,” Ravlin said. “Both of the top rushers are back and Garrett Luett is going to step into a great role. He has more arm talent than I do, he’s going to be an absolute stud. I’m very excited to see what this team does over the next three years with him.”

Underwood finishes their historic season with a record of 11-1.

Underwood (11-1) 0 7 0 0 – 7

West Sioux (11-1) 10 20 3 14 – 47