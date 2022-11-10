PREP FOOTBALL: Making a Statement! Titans wreck Wildcats in semifinal

Class 4A No. 1 Lewis Central football beat Class 4A No. 5 Carlisle for the second time this season, this time in the state semifinal at the UNI-Dome 42-21.

The Titans scored touchdowns on their first five drives and six of their first seven drives to dominate the Wildcat and earn a trip to the Class 4A state championship game.

“We talked about it all year and especially before this game about the importance of starting fast,” Titans coach Justin Kammrad said. “We knew they love to run the football, so we want to force them into passing situations, and our kids really hit home here, especially on the defensive side. We knew we had to play assignment sound and I can’t be more proud of how our guys executed on both sides of the ball.”

The Titans only had to wait for their second play from scrimmage before a 58-yard run from Jonathan Humpal put the Titans up 6-0 just 42 seconds into the game. The Wildcats on their opening drive moved the ball to the Lewis Central 24-yard line before the Titan defense stopped the Cats short on fourth down.

After the fourth down stand, the Titan offense marched down the field and capped off the drive with a touchdown with Braylon Kammrad connecting to Curtis Witte from 12 yards out to take a 13-0 lead to the end of the first quarter.

“We were focused and locked in from the start,” Braylon Kammrad said. “We had a lot of momentum boosters to start with and we just kept rolling. ”

The future UNI Panther commit completed 21 of his 28 passes for 285 yards and three touchdown passes on his future home field.

The second quarter was more of the same. A 38-yard pass from Kammrad to Witte put the Titans up 20-0 early in the quarter. The Titan defense struck again as Jack Doolittle recovered a fumble on the Carlisle 27-yard line and Kammrad connected to Parker Heller who went the full 27 yards to make it 27-0 Titans with nine minutes to play in the second quarter.

The Titans were not done yet as an interception on the Wildcat’s next drive eventually turned into a six-yard jet sweep run from Boston Hensley, after a two-point conversion Lewis Central held a 35-0 lead.

“We knew they wanted to come out and play physically with us,” Witte said. “They want to bully us out of the way to open their run game on defense and shut down our offense, we said all week that we weren’t going to let that happen. We were going to be the bullies, not the victims.”

Witte caught five passes for a team-high 88 yards and two touchdowns. Notably, Parker Heller caught a team high six passes for 84 yards and also had a touchdown reception. Jonathan Humpal also added a nice punch on the ground with 92 yards rushing on nine carries.

The Titans would add another touchdown as Jonathan Humpal ran in his second of the day late in the third quarter to make it 42-0. The Wildcats would score two offensive touchdowns in the second half and a late scoop and score in the final moments of the game, but the damage had already been done.

After losing its first three appearances in the semifinals, Lewis Central is now on its way to the state championship game for the second consecutive year.

“The chance to defend the title has now presented itself,” Justin Kammrad said. “We haven’t even talked about that yet, and honestly we try to stay away from that. To us, this is more about going out and winning another game next week. I’m very proud of our coaches and kids to put ourselves in this position.”

“All year we just keep telling ourselves it’s just another game and every week is just another week,” Witte added. “We’re just going to stick to the same routine, practice hard, and return here focused.”

“We’ve been playing with the mindset that we’re not trying to repeat, we’re trying to win,” Braylon Kammrad said. “We’re the ones being hunted and we have to remain the aggressors. We’re going to prepare the same way, regardless of who we play. We’re going to lock in and have a great week of practice and be focused when we come back here.”

The Titans will play for the Class 4A state title on Thursday at 7 p.m. Check back soon for opponent information.

Carlisle (10-2) 0 0 0 21 – 21

Lewis Central (12-0) 13 22 7 0 – 42