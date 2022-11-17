PREP FOOTBALL: Mistakes sink Titans in 4A title game against Saints

Two Lewis Central turnovers turned into 14 points for the Saints as Xavier Cedar Rapids defeated Lewis Central 45-38 in Thursday night’s Class 4A championship game at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.

“It’s been a fun ride with these guys,” Titans coach Justin Kammrad said. “We just need one more play, one more score, but at the end of the day, I can’t be more proud of what these guys have endured over these past 14 weeks of the season. The biggest thing I’m proud of is they just kept fighting, they weren’t going to go down easy.”

The Saints struck first with a 51-yard pass play that was set up three plays after a Kammrad interception. The Titans answered on their next drive as Kammrad threw a 48-yard strike to Curtis Witte to tie the game at 7-7 midway through the first quarter.

Xavier again marched down the field looking to retake the lead and did, but could only get a field goal. The Titans with an opportunity to take the lead seized the opportunity as Kammrad threw his second touchdown pass of the night, a screen pass that Jonathan Humpal took 68 yards to take a 14-10 lead which would carry over to the second quarter.

The Saints offense answered again with another touchdown drive to take the lead back 17-14 early in the second quarter. The Titan defense began making things tough on the Saints for the rest of the half forcing a three-and-out, and a late interception. However, the Titan offense was unable to capitalize on either opportunity thus trailing 17-14 at the break.

Xavier extended their lead immediately in the second half as Carson Schenck took the kickoff 98 yards to the house to make it 24-14 in favor of the Saintes.

Needing an answer the Titans marched all the way to Xavier’s eight-yard line, but after a holding penalty, a touchdown was waived off, but Boston Hensely kicked a 35-yard field goal to make it a one-score game again with just over four minutes left in the third quarter.

The Saints on the next possession would drive for another touchdown to go back up two scores and would go up 38-17 after capitalizing on a Titan fumble on the kickoff.

The Titans had one more push. Humpal returned the kick-off 91 yards early in the fourth quarter, and after a three-and-out forced by the defense the Titans marched down the field as KAmmrad powered it in from two yards out to trim the deficit to one score again 38-31 with 7:24 left to play.

“We’re a battled-tested team,” junior Owen Thomas said. “We’ve had some people go down on injuries and a lot of people stepped up, we just kept telling each other to never quit and always give it the full effort, and good things will happen. We gave it all we had.”

“We all thought back to the Harlan game and just kept saying we’re not out of this,” senior Braylon Kammrad said. “We kept believing and we had hope and I kept saying we are not out of this, we’re never out of this and we clawed our way back in.”

Kammrad completed 19 of his 36 passes for 257 yards and three touchdowns and had 27 yards rushing and a touchdown.

Thomas led the Titans with 10.5 total tackles and had a sack.

But the Saints with a nearly five-minute drive scored a crucial touchdown and took a 45-31 lead with just over two minutes to play. Kammrad threw a touchdown pass to Humpal with 24 seconds left in the game. But the Saints ended all hopes of a comeback by recovering the onside kick and taking a knee to win the program’s fourth state championship.

While the Titans didn’t reach the ending they wanted, the 17 seniors have raised the bar at Lewis Central and for that and many other reasons makes this a memorable group for Coach Kammrad and the graduating seniors.

“It’s obviously bittersweet for me,” Justin Kammrad said. “These kids, myself and coach Matiyow, have been together since third grade. The only time we didn’t coach them was in their freshman year. We spent a lot of time with them. We’re dads of a couple of them, but I always believe all these kids are my kids.

“This senior class has done amazing things. They took the reigns from the classes before them with Coach (Jim) Duggan and learn what leadership and toughness are. They’ve just taken that with them every step of the way and I can’t say enough great things about the senior class and what they’ve done.”

“We’ve always been tight and close as a group,” Braylon Kammrad said. “We’ve always had these goals of making the state championship and competing our butts off. This senior class has been playing football together for over 10 years now and I’m very thankful for all my teammates.”

“It means a lot to be a part of this class,” Humpal said. “Coach told us we’re always welcome back and hopefully we showed the freshmen, sophomores, and juniors what it means and what it takes to be a Titan.”

Humpal finished with136 yards rushing on 20 carries and 104 yards receiving on eight catches and two receiving touchdowns.

“This is a family,” Thomas said. “We started in third grade, trusted the process through high school, trusted the coaches, and help with the youth programs to get familiar with them. It's just one big family here, it's just how we run things.”

Lewis Central ends its season with a record of 12-1.

Lewis Central (12-1) 14 0 3 21 – 38

Xavier Cedar Rapids (13-0) 10 7 14 14 – 45