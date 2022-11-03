PREP FOOTBALL: State Quarterfinal Football Preview

At long last, we’ve come to the week every team dreams of playing in, but only eight teams in each class get the honor. It’s time to find out who will earn a trip to the UNI-Dome. This is where all that hard work in the season and preseason pays off. Without further ado here's a look into Friday's three big area games.

Lewis Central vs Glenwood

Last Week: Lewis Central beat LeMars 60-7, Glenwood beat Spencer 38-26

Records: Lewis Central is 10-0, Glenwood is 7-3

Rankings: Lewis Central is No. 1 in Class 4A

Where: Titan Stadium in Council Bluffs at 7 p.m.

The Word: As if the fact that this is a state quarterfinal game made this game interesting, the fact it’s the second time these teams meet adds to the feel of this game. Don’t let the 58-22 final score fool you, the Rams were giving the Titans fits in the first half, hence why they were winning at the break 22-20.

The Titans laid the law down in the second half to pull away, after not allowing another point to the Rams, but the Titans know this game is a much different challenge. They can’t afford another slow start to the Rams this time.

“Both teams here have been playing very well,” Titans coach Justin Kammrad said. “They have some very talented football players and we allowed some big plays in our first game against them. We didn’t come out with the fire and energy that we had in most of our other games and they took advantage of that. We have to be at the top of our game, we have to come out with high energy and be ready to go from the first kickoff.”

That first has the Rams believing they can give the Titans another fight. After a gutsy win on the road over Spencer, the Rams feel battle tested and are ready to test their might with the defending 4A champion again.

“We have a lot of respect for Lewis Central,” Rams coach Cory Faust said. “They’re a great program, they have great players, and are very well-coached. Just like any other game we have to go out and control the things that we can control. We got to control our attitude and effort as the game goes on.

The Rams know it will be no small task to take down the Titans, but still come into this game with plenty of confidence. Coach Faust loves how his Rams have played over the past few weeks and believe they have a great game plan to compete in this big quarterfinal contest as they look to improve off their previous meeting.

“Our guys are confident and I think we’ve done a nice job improving throughout the year,” Faust said. “Some guys changed positions and it took a little time for them to get well. Right now we’re as healthy as we’ve been this season. Overall I think our guys have a lot of good reasons to be confident the first half of our last game gives us some confidence and overall I think we’ve really played over these past three games and we’re peaking at a great time.”

“We really have to limit the big plays they make. We played a hair more conservatively last time than some other teams did against LC and we were able to get them off the field in the first and were not able to in the second half. There’s no secret to it though. The players have to make plays and we have to respect the run and pass, which is tough, they’re good in every area on offense.”

The Rams are seeking to earn a trip back to the dome for the first time since 2016.

The Titans on the other hand are looking for their fourth trip to the UNI-Dome in five years and want to continue the quest for defending their state title.

“We’ve been to the quarterfinals now for five years straight so hopefully we can use that experience to our advantage,” Kammrad said. “This is just one of those games where it comes down to our attention to detail, our preparation, and then executing on Friday night. Defensively we have to prevent the big plays and force some third and longs, while offensively our guys have to sustain blocks and we need to get the ball out to the perimeter. All these aspects are going to be key to winning any quarterfinal game. ”

Underwood vs Pella Christian

Last Week: Underwood beat ACGC 62-14, Pella Christian beat South Hamilton 38-30

Records: Underwood is 10-0, Pella Christian is 9-1

Rankings: Underwood is No. 3 in Class 1A Pella Christian is No. 7 in Class 1A

Where: Eagle Stadium in Underwood at 7 p.m.

The Word: Well, well, well, here we are again. For the third consecutive season, Underwood returns to the quarterfinal round and for the second straight year will host a quarterfinal round game.

Standing in Underwood’s way of what has been an elusive semifinal appearance is a Pella Christian team that has already won a playoff game on the road and boasts one of the best run games in the state. With two players over 1,000 yards rushing on the year, the Eagles know that the defense will need a big performance.

“They’re a super talented team all-around,” Eagles coach Nate Mechaelson said. “Offensively, they have a variety of weapons their quarterback is a 1,000-yard rusher, but also can throw the ball effectively, he’s a true dual-threat quarterback. They’d rather run the ball than throw it, but even if we take the run away, we have to be ready to defend the pass. They haven’t done it as much, but they still do it very well.”

Offensively the Eagles just need to be themselves. Quarterback Alex Ravlin is coming off a historic performance by throwing six touchdown passes. With that, it can be easy to forget that Underwood has a good arsenal of running backs as well. Just like the defense, it’s going to take everyone to get the job done.

Underwood has not been to the UNI-Dome since 2002. Over the past two seasons, the Eagles have been right on the doorstep. The Eagles plan to use the last two years of experience to their advantage and hope that it leads to a trip to Cedar Falls.

“We’re very fortunate to still be playing and to have the chance to play in this game for the last three years,” Mechcaelson said. “That’s something we don’t take for granted. Our juniors now have played in the quarterfinals ever since they were in high school. Our overall message here is to seize the moment, we’ve played some very good opponents in the past two quarterfinal rounds and this year will be no different.”

AHSTW at Lynnville-Sully

Last Week: AHSTW beat Southwest Valley 35-14, Lynnville-Sully beat Mount Ayr 62-33

Records: Both teams are 10-0

Rankings: AHSTW is No. 4 in Class A, Lynnville-Sully is No. 5 in Class A

Where: Lynnville-Sully High School in Sully at 7 p.m.

The Word: It’s not often a team goes unbeaten and has to go play on the road, but alas here we are. The Viking's last dome trip came back in 2018 when they beat Newman Catholic in Avoca. This time the Vikes have to earn the dome trip on the road, which was last accomplished in 1991.

While this Viking team is excited about the opportunity they are ready to go out and take care of business.

“We’re humbled and honored to be here and to be one of eight teams left,” Vikings coach G.G. Harris said. “We are excited to play a Lynnville-Sully team that has been successful this year and last year and we’re really looking forward to this challenge.

“They’re very good at what they do. They run a very stout and unorthodox run game on offense where they have a great tandem in the backfield. All their athlete all their ball carriers do a very good job at spreading the ball between their playmakers. This team can hurt you in a multitude of ways and we know we’re going to have our hands full defensively.”

Both of these teams have fantastic running backs that have run for over 1,600 yards on the year. The Viking passing game leads one to believe that may give an edge in this contest though. However, with the Hawk’s three-man front on defense, there could be some running lanes for Luke Sternberg to rush through, thus opening the passing game to his older brother Kyle.

Make no mistake though the Hawk's defense is just as tough as their offense and the Vikes expect nothing less than a dogfight in this game.

“They’re really good, but we’re really good too,” Harris said. “We know our offense is most effective when we play balanced and take what the defense gives us. They run a three-man front on defense, they have a lot of confidence in those guys along with their two linebackers in the box. It reminds us a lot of what Riverside does so we feel confident in our plan, but at the same time if they are going to stack the box we have to be able to throw the ball around a bit. If we can do that and get their defense, guessing a bit as into what we’re going to do we feel that we can get the tempo of the game into our hands.”