PREP FOOTBALL: Tigers trounce Yellow Jackets

Rodger Saffold is eager to focus his attention on taking over the Buffalo Bills starting job at left guard after missing the first two weeks of training camp with rib injuries sustained in a car accident. Saffold called it a traumatic experience in declining to go into much detail regarding the accident, in which he says no one was seriously hurt and occurred in Los Angeles last month. He didn't realize the extent of his injuries until he began working out at the team's facility last month. Saffold is a 13-year NFL veteran, and signed with Buffalo this offseason in having previously played under Bills new offensive line coach Aaron Kromer.