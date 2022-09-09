PREP FOOTBALL: Tigers trounce Yellow Jackets

Carroll football scored early and often and never let up as they defeated Thomas Jefferson on Friday night 56-0 at Gale Wickersham Stadium.
The Tigers scored 35 points as Carroll utilized the run and pass game to pull away in the first half. The Tigers outgained the Yellow Jackets Jackets offensively 279 yards to Thomas Jefferson’s 45 total yards in the first half.
In the second half, the Tigers did more of the same as the run game, and the passing game tallied up three more touchdowns before the game was through.
Thomas Jefferson will play at Denison-Schleswig (1-2) next Friday at 7 p.m. for the first game away from Council Bluffs.
Carroll (2-1) 15 20 7 14 – 56
Thomas Jefferson (0-4) 0 0 0 0 – 0