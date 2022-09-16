PREP FOOTBALL: Timberwolves run over Falcons

Corning Southwest Valley football took advantage of four Falcons turnovers and used their run game to spoil St. Albert’s homecoming game.

The Timberwolves beat the Falcons 14-0.

“You can’t expect to turn the ball over four times and expect to win,” Falcons coach Jake Driver said. “Southwest Valley is very good and well-coached and they execute at a high level and we did not tonight.”

In a first half that barely lasted over an hour, a quick first quarter ran by with no scoring. However, on the second play from scrimmage in the second quarter, the Timberwolves threw their first pass of the game from seven yards out to get on the board.

After holding the Falcon offense again, the Timberwolves marched down the field and capped it off with a three-yard touchdown run from quarterback Wyatt Mendenhall to take a 14-0 lead late in the second quarter.

“It’s one of the few passes they made and they moved the ball well on the ground the rest of the time,” Driver said. “I think that’s a testament to their physicality and we knew they were a physical team up front on both sides of the ball, and we knew if we wanted to win we had to match it. We were not able to do that tonight.”

In the second half, the Falcon defense found its formula to keep SW Valley out of the endzone but was unable to get in the end zone themselves as the offense committed four turnovers in the game including two in the second half in Timberwolf territory.

“We had a lot of mental mistakes and that’s evident on the scoreboard,” Driver said. “In terms of making the playoffs, I told the guys this game just made our road a heck of a lot tougher. We still have two of the best teams left, so we really need to figure out where we are at and make adjustments to give ourselves a shot.”

St. Albert will look to get back into the win column next Friday when they travel to Earlham for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

Southwest Valley (3-1) 0 14 0 0 – 14

St. Albert (1-3) 0 0 0 0 – 0