PREP FOOTBALL

PREP FOOTBALL: Titans QB Braylon Kammrad commits to Northern Iowa

  • Updated
Lewis Central quarterback Braylon Kammrad, who will be entering his senior year this fall, has committed to play football with Northern Iowa Panthers starting in fall 2023.

After helping lead the Titans to their first-ever state football championship in the 2021 season, Kammrad announced on Twitter earlier this week that he will be continuing his athletic and academic career at the University of Northern Iowa.

Out of many things that pulled him into wanting to be a Panther, the quarterback says the coaching staff was the biggest thing that enticed him to commit.

“The coaching staff showed that they really believe in me and watched me play earlier,” Kammrad said. “I liked that and it got me excited to know more about them. Just the communication between them really sold me there.

“The coach messaged me weekly and daily, they were seeing how I was doing and we built a good relationship fast.”

The coaching staff also gave a solid impression to Braylon’s head coach and father Justin Kammrad.

“We truly believe UNI is a program on the rise,” Justin Kammrad said. “The coaching staff there is hungry to build a winning culture there and we’re excited as a family for Braylon and this opportunity he has.”

After winning the Class 4A state title last season, Braylon Kammrad of course already has experience playing at the UNI-Dome, the home field of the Panthers. Having that experience and staying in-state did play a small factor in his decision, but Kammrad says the trust and belief the staff showed in him was what really stood out.

“Having some experience played a little bit of a factor,” Braylon Kammrad said. “Staying close to home played a small factor as well, but the main thing I liked was how much they showed me that they wanted me to be a part of their team. Being familiar here was nice, but the belief in me was the biggest thing they showed me.”

Another big thing was to decide before the senior year began. While it wasn’t always part of the plan for Braylon Kammrad, looking at things now, the senior is happy to have a decision made.

“It’s a very nice weight lifted off my shoulders,” Braylon Kammrad said. “It’s nice now to just get back with my current team and prepare for this next season and hopefully go compete for another state title.”

For Coach Kammrad it was a unique situation for him as well, during the recruiting process. Being the Titan’s head football coach, but most importantly Braylon’s father, he was thrilled to see his son join the list of talented former Titans move on to play at the division one level.

“Our family is extremely excited about this opportunity,” Justin Kammrad said. “Obviously, it’s a bit different for me being the head coach and seeing so many kids move on to quality programs and fulfill their dreams of playing at the next level. Like the others, Braylon can do that with the foundation and structure that’s produced by our program, and we’re all very excited for him and to see another go on to play at the division one level.”

Coach Kammrad also spoke of some of the tangibles he thought will help Braylon excel at UNI.

“First and foremost as a quarterback and athlete,” Justin Kammrad said. “His ability to compete in multiple aspects will boost him. He’s never really focused on one sport at LC, and once he’s at the collegiate level he’ll be able to do that. His football IQ is very high, he’s been around the game for a very long time and he understands how to read defenses and can make about every throw a coach could ask him to do. He just goes out and competes.”

After playing some tough competition at the high school level, Braylon Kammrad is eager to play in the Missouri Valley Conference against the likes of North Dakota State, South Dakota State and other competitive programs, and the occasional FBS game is also appealing to the future Panther.

“It’s exciting to play in such a prestigious conference,” Braylon Kammrad said. “You know the skill level there is at a high level. Not just the in-conference teams, but whenever we get the opportunity to play one of the FBS schools, that should also be fun.”

“It wasn’t necessarily something I was looking for but was definitely a factor that was helpful and I’m looking forward to the challenge.”

When Braylon Kammrad won’t be playing football, he plans to study sports administration at UNI.

“It’s been a thought that’s been on my mind for a while,” Braylon Kammrad said. “I think coaching would be a lot of fun and would be something I could foresee myself doing for a long time into the future.”

Braylon Kammrad also held offers or received interest from the likes of Kent State, Liberty, South Dakota State, Dartmouth, Bemidji State, Minnesota State and Wayne State College.

