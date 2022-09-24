PREP FOOTBALL: Vikings pull away from Bulldogs in Battle of Highway 59

Class A No. 4 AHSTW got a fight from Riverside for three quarters, but Vikings pushed past the upset-minded Bulldogs 39-19 to win the Battle of Highway 59 in Oakland.

“Riverside is a team that keeps getting better every week,” Vikings coach G.G. Harris said. “They’re very well-coached and they make you work for everything. For three quarters they put a lot of pressure on us.

“I will credit our guys, we did panic a bit early and got frustrated, but we regrouped at halftime and we communicated way better defensively. This is what you want though. You want to be tested a bit and we were for three quarters.”

After a defensive stop to open the game the Vikings found the endzone first as quarterback Kyle Sternberg connected to Nick Denning on a nine-yard play. The Bulldogs answered right away as Ayden Salias returned the kickoff for a touchdown.

After trading punts, the Vikings scored with just under a minute left in the first quarter as Luke Sternberg ran 51 yards for his first of many touchdowns on the night to put the Vikes up 13-6. The sophomore running back would also take an 84-yard run to the house in the second quarter to give AHSTW a 19-6 advantage.

“When you own the ground game you own the tempo,” Luke Sternberg said. “Big credit goes to our guys up front for making space and creating those touchdowns. We talk about it, someone’s touchdown is everyone’s touchdown. It takes everyone to move the ball and I’m really proud of our guys.

“It’s great to win the battle of Highway 59 again. This game means a lot to our town, this game is special. All the guys worked hard and earned this tonight.”

However, the Bulldogs brought it back to a one-score game before halftime as quarterback Grady Jeppesen threw to Salias for a 40-yard touchdown play. After the point after, Riverside made it a 19-13 game at the break.

“We were able to move the ball, but all credit to Riverside, they had us frustrated for a while,” Harris said. “In the second half, I think we settled down and just played football. We were able to play a lot faster and physically, we moved the ball down the field and we just let loose and played our game of football.”

The Vikings needed a good start to the second half and got just that after driving it down the field to set up Luke Sternberg’s third rushing touchdown of the night to make it 25-13 Vikings.

Now it was the Bulldogs who needed a response, Salias gave them that answer with his third total touchdown of the night. The Bulldogs PAT was blocked so the Vikes stayed in front 25-19 as these teams entered the fourth and final quarter.

Heading into the fourth quarter the Vikings need a few more plays to put the Bulldogs away. Early in the fourth quarter, the Vikings regained their two-possession lead as Kyle Sternberger threw his second touchdown pass to his younger brother Luke from eight yards out.

“We made some adjustments at halftime,” Kyle Sternberg said. “I think we kept trying to get the big plays right off the bat and they were doing a good job of containing us. So we had to take what they gave us underneath and our o-line started creating holes for Luke and myself to move the ball and our playmakers started making plays and we just settled down and pulled away.”

Luke Sternberger would later run in his fourth rushing touchdown of the night from 42 yards out to put the game out of reach midway through the fourth quarter with a 39-19 lead that would later end as the final score.

With the win, AHSTW improves to 5-0 and 4-0 in district play, while the Vikings know their performance was nothing stellar tonight Harris says this team has something that can lead this to be a special season.

“We’ve been able to do some things throughout the season that has us thinking we have some potential to be more than what we thought we could have this season,” Harris said. “But we have to get better each week, for that potential to grow. As frustrating as some things may have been today, we want to be tested. We got tested in a lot of ways tonight and to find a way to win and stay in the driver’s seat with three weeks left in the district is great.

In terms of what can be special, we have to get consistent when we’re tested. We can’t wait until halftime to make adjustments. We have to get more consistent and beagle to respond within a drive rather than wait until a quarter break or timeout. If we can do that our experience and maturity will help us prevail.”

AHSTW will return to Avoca next Friday for homecoming against Sidney (1-4), and Riverside will stay at home next week for their homecoming game against Missouri Valley (0-5). Both games will kick off at 7 p.m.

AHSTW (5-0) 13 6 6 14 – 39

Riverside (1-4) 6 7 6 0 – 19