PREP FOOTBALL: Vikings run away from Rebels

Class A No. 4 AHSTW got all it could handle from a gritty Westwood-Sloan team in the first half, but an early fumble and five rushing touchdowns from running back Luke Sternberg helped the Vikings pull away from the Rebels and advance to the next round.

The Vikings beat the Rebels 46-21.

“Westwood is a really good team, and they exploited us defensively in the first half,” Vikings coach G.G. Harris said. “They did a lot of little things right and weren’t at first and that led them to grind it down the field a couple of times. We had our share of adversity in this game, and you’re going to get that because everyone is good in the playoffs, but we can’t create adversity for ourselves. But we refocused in that second half and played way more disciplined football.”

The Rebels gave the Viking’s defense some early fits as Westwood’s triple option offense proved difficult to stop in the first half. The Rebels scored the game’s first points after capping off a drive that took over eight minutes off the clock and took its first lead 7-0.

AHSTW would answer as Luke Sternberg scored his first rushing touchdown of the night from four yards out. After trading a defensive stop each Westwood marched down the field on a drive that killed 7:22 off the clock and took a 14-7 lead with just 22 seconds to spare in the first half.

Needing an answer the Vikings found one as quarterback Kyle Sternberg threw a 60-yard touchdown pass to Brayden Lund. While the PAT was no good the Vikings got the play they needed right before the half to take back some momentum.

“I just tried to extend the play as long as I could, but I knew there wasn’t much time left,” Kyle Sternberg said. “I saw Brayden had a great mismatch, and I just threw it up to him, and he made a great play.”

“It was like a last-second Hail Mary” Lund added. “I was just trying to get open, Kyle saw down the sideline he trusted me and threw it up and I think this team has a lot of trust within each other and when you put that with all the talent we have good things like that can happen.”

Kyle Sternberg threw 14 completions out of 20 passes for 159 yards and a touchdown and ran for 47 yards. Lund caught seven of those passes for 96 yards and a touchdown.

The Viking took back even more momentum on Westwood’s second scrimmage play of the second half. A fumble recovery just across midfield put the Vikings in business, and two plays later Luke Sternberg ran 46 yards to give the Vikes their first lead of the game. The Viking defense forced a quick three-and-out, and Luke took another to the house from 57 yards out.

Just like that, the Vikings held a 26-14 lead midway through the third quarter, and the Viking offense was rolling.

“I couldn’t do this without the linemen and receivers blocking,” Luke Sternberg said. “We came come together to make this thing happen. I’m very proud of them, and once we get into a rhythm we can really pound the ball.”

Sternberg had 234 yards rushing on the night with his handful of touchdowns.

The Rebels weren’t going to go that easy. The Rebels scored an early fourth-quarter touchdown to bring the game back within one score, with 10:21 left to play.

“This game tested us as a staff, it tested the players, and it really tested our discipline,” Harris said. “This was the perfect challenge for us \. They responded like they’re supposed to, and the maturity and youth we have allowed us to make the necessary adjustments, and the guys executed.”

The Vikes had an answer. Luke Sternberg ran in his fourth rushing touchdown of the night from three yards out to go back up two scores 32-21. A fumble helped set up Luke’s fifth rushing touchdown of the night as the Vikings had pulled ahead 39-21.

Still trying to mount a comeback the Rebels threw the ball to near midfield, but Cole Scheffler iced the game with a pick-six with 1:35 left.

“My teammates were joking with me saying my pick was overdue,” Scheffler said. “I had got one all year. It was just lofted up there, and it was like slow-motion so I went up and got it.”

The Vikings now improve to 9-0 as they wait to hear who their next opponent shall be. The Vikings are thankful they are guaranteed at least one more game and look forward to the next challenge.

“We definitely have some lofty goals for these playoffs,” Harris said. “In the end, we earned more reps, one more game at least, and we’re lucky to be one of 16 teams left.”

Check back soon for Class A and Class 1A second-round playoff matchups.

Westwood-Sloan (4-5) 7 7 0 7 – 21

AHSTW (9-0) 7 6 13 20 – 46