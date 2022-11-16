PREP FOOTBALL: We meet again! Titans and Saints square up for Class 4A title for second straight year

From day one, Lewis Central coach Justin Kammrad and the team’s mindset has been to not defend the title but to go win it again. This Thursday night Lewis Central will have that opportunity for the second consecutive year against the Saints of Cedar Rapids Xavier.

Having played each other in the title game last year there is a bit of familiarity, but the Titans still expect plenty of differences in this meeting.

“As a program, our kids and coaches are extremely blessed to be in this position,” Kammrad said. “Most kids don’t get this opportunity and we are one of the very fortunate ones who still get to play and go after a state championship.

“To reach this point is really a tribute to what they’ve been through this season, from our challenging non-district schedule to handling our business in district play, and beating two teams twice throughout the year really tributes to their focus, discipline, and staying the course of taking things one game at a time.”

The Saints defeated Indianola 23-6 to earn their trip to Cedar Falls and then beat North Scott 38-10 to earn their place back in the championship game. In doing so, the Saint’s offense has kept their opponents off balance.

With a senior quarterback who has thrown over 1,400 yards and a running back who has run over 1,400 yards. The Titan's defense must prepare for a balanced offensive attack that has proved challenging to stop this season.

“They put the defense on their heels and that’s the beauty of their offense,” Kammrad said. “They are going to run the ball at you and power run at you and they’re going to run play action to take shots downfield, and they set themselves up in different formations to get you thinking.

So for us defensively it’s going to be key that we understand the situations, the down, and distance, and understand their formations so we can talk and communicate between all 11 guys to put ourselves in the right position. Just like last week, our guys are going to have to play gap sound and we got to be ready and know our assignments.”

Offensively, the Titans know the Saints are going to look to force some turnovers. The Saints forced three key turnovers in their semifinal win over North Scott which turned into points each time. The Titans know they have to secure the ball against this opportunistic defense.

“Securing the football is one of our key points every single week,” Kammrad said. “We always talk about turnovers and about maximizing our possessions while limiting our opponent's possessions. Xavier's defense has done a great job at forcing turnovers, which has allowed them to be successful and provide themselves with extra opportunities to score. We have to be really smart with the football and understand what they see from their defense.”

Regardless of the outcome L.C. knows this will be its final performance of the season, while the players and coaches have enjoyed the ride, they now hope to put another exclamation mark on what’s been another magnificent season.

“I’m grateful for this opportunity to coach these kids,” Kammrad said. “It’s been fun, and it’s been great to see them week in and week out go to battle, play at a top level, endure the ups and down and be resilient and tough. This has been a fun 14 weeks watching these guys playing and we’re looking forward to playing one more time.”

Lewis Central and Xavier Cedar Rapids will kick off at 7 p.m. on Thursday in the UNI-Dome at Cedar Falls. Lewis Central will be going for its second state title, while Xavier will be targeting its fourth state title.