PREP FOOTBALL: Week 5 Football Fix

Who: Lewis Central vs Thomas Jefferson

Last Week: Lewis Central beat Indianola 34-16, Thomas Jefferson lost to Denison-Schleswig 41-0

Records: Lewis Central is 4-0, Thomas Jefferson is 0-5

Rankings: Lewis Central is No. 1 in Class 4A

Where: Titan Stadium in Council Bluffs at 7 p.m.

The Word: The Titans made it through the gauntlet undefeated. Now, for the first time this season, Lewis Central will play an unranked opponent. It almost feels weird at this point. If you trace back to the 2021 playoffs, Lewis Central up to this point has played in seven consecutive games against state-ranked opponents.

Make no mistake though, Lewis Central is not going to take this game lightly. With it being homecoming night the Titans want to put on a good show to their home crowd.

“The big focus for us is that this is our district opener,” Titans coach Justin Kammrad said. “One of our goals this season of course is to win our district and then make the postseason, and this game is step one to that goal ”

Needless to say, the season has not gone how the Yellow Jackets wanted. However, there is plenty to play for here. Sitting at the midway point of the season the Jackets want to use this game as a turning point to build for the upcoming years and build up this program.

“They’re a very impressive team,” Yellow Jackets coach Kevin Culjat said. “They’re the real deal and deserve all the attention they’re getting. Our kids are excited to be playing this game.”

When planning for the Titans, Culjat says you have to keep track of every position. Lewis Central has shown tremendous ability to create explosive plays at any point in the game, and that’s one of the main things the Jackets look to limit. However, Culjat knows that will be no easy task.

“To say we have our work cut out for us would be an understatement,” Culjat said. “They play very sound offensively, anytime they hand it off to the running back, he has a chance to take it to the house and every one of their receivers is a big play type of guy. They’re a challenge. You can’t give them too much space, or one move and they’re gone, and you can’t play them too tight because they have the speed to blow right by you. Their big play ability is just crazy.”

In the end, The Yellow Jackets have nothing to lose here, but those can be the most dangerous games to a team like Lewis Central. With it being homecoming week, there will be plenty of distractions. Kammrad and the Titans know they have to go out and execute like any other game.

“Every team we’ve played thus far has given us their best effort and overall has given us a good football game,” Kammrad said. “I don’t expect anything less in this game. Ultimately I hope our guys come out and execute to the level they’re capable of and if we do that I think we’ll perform well.”

Who: Abraham Lincoln vs Dowling Catholic

Last Week: Abraham Lincoln beat Sioux City West 36-0, Dowling Catholic beat Iowa City High 34-0

Records: Abraham Lincoln is 2-2, Dowling Catholic is 3-1

Rankings: Dowling Catholic is No. 3 in Class 5A

Where: Gale Wickersham Stadium in Council Bluffs at 7 p.m.

The Word: The Lynx bounced back from back-to-back losses, but now face a new test in the third-ranked Maroons at home. Needless to say in terms of opponent this is arguably the Lynx’s biggest test yet.

“They’re a top three team for a reason, and may arguably be the best team in the state,” Lynx coach John Wolfe said. “We’re looking at this game as an opportunity to see how we stack against not just a playoff team, but one of the best, and we have some kids who want to go play football in college, this is a week where we are going to get a real test to see what we’re made of. If we stand out this Friday the guys know it’s going to be seen.”

Year after year the Maroons are one of the perennial powers of Iowa High School Football this year is no different. The Lynx still have a potential playoff appearance in the back of their minds and this game will be a test to see how they measure against a title contender.

To play with this juggernaut, Wolfe and the Lynx know they have to play assignment sound football.

“Offensively they're very multiple in what they do,” Wolfe said. “They don't exactly run a lot of offensive plays, but come out and play with a variety of formations. And speaking offensively and defensively, they’re a very fundamentally sound team. They don’t do anything fancy, but they execute their plan very well. They’re well-coached and you just can’t commit too many mistakes in games like this if you want a shot.”

Who: St. Albert at Earlham

Last Week: St. Albert lost to Southwest Valley 14-0, Earlham lost to Madrid 42-13

Records: St. Albert is 1-3, Earlham is 1-3

Where: Earlham High School at 7 p.m.

The Word: It’s the midway point of the season and the Falcons enter a must-win game here if they hope to keep playoff hopes alive.

Last week felt like a winnable game but four turnovers kept killing the Falcon's momentum last week. Hence why this week, execution and ball security have been some points of emphasis this week in practice.

“It’s always something we preach,” Driver said. “We just need to make some better reads and put the ball where it needs to be, we had some times where guys were open and we just didn’t place the ball well so we’ve been working on positioning the ball better. So we just need to make better reads when we have the football in our hands. ”

This game will feature two stud senior running backs with St. Albert’s Brendan Monahan and Earlham's Brody Morrison. Both averages over 100 yards a game and are more than capable of getting involved in the passing game as well.

Simply put it’s going to come down to who limits who better. Both guys are going to make at least a couple of plays, but the Falcon defense needs to make sure they restrict those opportunities.

“We always want to stop the run first then adjust after that,” Driver said. “Last week we didn’t do that as well as we would have liked, we want to get back to doing better at that this week and put them in long yardage situations on second and third down.”