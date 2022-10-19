PREP FOOTBALL: Week nine football fix

Who: Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City North

Last Week: Abraham Lincoln beat Des Moines East 10-6, Sioux City North beat Sioux City West 70-0

Records: Abraham Lincoln is 3-5, Sioux City North is 4-4

Where: Elwood Olsen Stadium in Sioux City at 7 p.m. Thursday

The Word: The Lynx broke a rough three-game skid with a road win last week in a low-scoring affair with the Scarlets. A much-needed win at that as the Lynx look to outshine the Stars and exit another season on a high note.

“The final game of the year is always important,” Lynx coach John Wolfe said. “It’s the last game where a lot of our seniors will ever play, there’s a lot at stake with that. I hope for our team, our kids we play well and have fun doing so.”

The Stars, however, have a strong offense that can run and pass at efficient levels. Carson Strohbeen may not be a gunslinger at quarterback, but he can still do the job well as he has thrown just shy of 1200 yards on the season with 10 touchdown passes.

The Star's main threat is their junior running back Demarco Young who has 1,036 yards and 15 touchdowns on the ground. Slowing down young will be a key task for this Lynx defense if they want to get their second consecutive win to end the year.

“They’re a tough football team and their record really doesn’t show how good they are,” Wolfe said. “They’ve been in a lot of close ball games against the Des Moines suburban schools and we’re going to have to really show up and play well. It’s the guy’s last game on the field probably the last time ever for the seniors so I just expect them to go out and leave nothing left.”

Who: Lewis Central vs Winterset

Last Week: Lewis Central beat Dallas Center-Grimes 41-0, Winterset beat Des Moines Hoover 36-7

Records: Lewis Central is 8-0, Winterset is 3-5

Rankings: Lewis Central is ranked No. 1 in Class 4A

Where: Titan Stadium in Council Bluffs 7 p.m. Friday

The Word: This game may not have the same implications everyone thought it would when the season started, but still is a bit intriguing. The Huskies have won three of their last four games and while they still are on the outside looking in for a postseason appearance an upset is necessary if they are to lock a spot in the dance.

“They do a lot of different things offensively,” Titans coach Justin Kammrad said. “We’ve played each other a lot so we both have a base understanding of each other, but at the end of the day, it’s all going to come down to execution and who makes the most plays.”

The Huskies have a solid quarterback who has thrown over 1,100 yards the season. The run game has also taken some big strides as the season has gone on. The Huskies are another run-by-committee team that spread the carries among various athletes.

Lewis Central has plenty to play for themselves, by the way, they look to lock up their second district title and home field advantage for the playoffs. Making a trip to the UNI-Dome run through Council Bluffs would be huge for the Titans.

“Obviously it’s a big matchup here,” Kammrad said. “Since we started district play we’ve wanted to clinch the district championship and head into the playoffs. Winterset has playoffs on their mind as well, and this game has both district and playoff implications on the line.

“We’d love to have the chance to host, but most of that is mathematical and not completely in our control. You try from week one to week nine to put yourself in the best position possible and so far we have. Hopefully, the RPI continues to work that way, but in the end, we can’t control that, what we can control is how we play on Friday night and we’ll what the outcome is.”

Who: St. Albert vs IKM-Manning

Last Week: St. Albert lost to AHSTW 52-10, IKM-Manning lost to Ogden 39-20

Records: St. Albert is 2-6, IKM-Manning is 1-7

Where: Al Leber Field in Council Bluffs 7 p.m. Thursday

The Word: The bad news is the Falcons are missing the playoffs for the second straight year, the good news is this is a game that gives the Falcons a chance to still end the year with a win, or more importantly optimism for next season.

The district this year was absolutely brutal. Two of its team currently stand in the Class A top 10 rankings. So taking a break from that St. Albert now hosts an IKM-Manning team that’s also faced a challenging district.

“We’re looking to end this season on a high note,” Falcons coach Jake Driver said. “Just having the opportunity to strap up and play one more time as a team with this great group of kids is going to be a lot of fun. We wanted an opponent that was in a similar boat as we are and I think we got exactly that and just being able to play one more time is an exciting thing.”

The Wolve’s offense is mainly a running back committee. Four players have at least 30 carries this season and three guys have run for at least 220 yards on the year. Leading the pack would be senior Cooper Irlmeier with 417 yards rushing and six touchdowns.

Slowing the rush attack will be essential for the Falcons if they want to get that season-closing win.

“We’re going to have to be assignment sharp,” Driver said. “We have to trust our keys and fly to the ball. They’re a bit o a unique offense, they’ll do a single wing, they’ll do a double wing, they’ll go into some heavier sets, and it’s really going to test our focus for four quarters.”

Who: Thomas Jefferson vs Des Moines Hoover

Last Week: Thomas Jefferson lost to Glenwood 69-7, Des Moines Hoover lost to Winterset 36-7

Records: Thomas Jefferson is 0-9, Des Moines Hoover is 1-7

Where: Gale Wickersham Stadium in Council Bluffs 7 p.m. Friday

The Word: The final game of the season is here for the Jackets, thus comes T.J.’s last chance to get one in the win column this season. Coming into The Bluffs is Des Moines Hoover, a team the Yellow Jackets defeated on the road last year by a touchdown to end the season. The Jackets are hoping they can get the Huskies again.

“We’re very excited for this opportunity on Friday,” Yellow Jackets coach Kevin Culjat said. “We’re going to have some injured players coming back, which will be helpful. It's homecoming game, the last game for the seniors. There’s a lot of excitement surrounding this game. ”

Offense at times has proved challenging for the Huskies, but Braden Dill still has had his moments at quarterback. Moses Gorh leads Hoover’s trio of running backs with 303 yards, but Josh Nichols and Niyo Francois each have about 240 yards rushing. Slowing the run game and making this Husky offense one-dimensional would be a huge lift to the Yellow Jackets.

“They’re not a team that’s going to drive 80 yards in 15 plays, that’s just not their style,” Culjat said. “They have some very explosive players at receiver, they got a tailback that has run for a few yards, and on special teams, they average 23-24 yards a return. They have some explosive players, so our focus has been just working on the fundamental things, like gang tackling, and wrapping up so those guys don’t break loose. ”