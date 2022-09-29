PREP FOOTBALL: Week Six Football Fix

Abraham Lincoln at Ames

Last Week: Abraham Lincoln lost to Dowling Catholic 52-0, Ames beat Sioux City North 57-28

Records: Abraham Lincoln is 2-3, Ames is 4-1

Rankings: Ames is No. 9 in Class 5A

Where: Ames High School

The Word: From one ranked opponent to another. Last week’s test against the Maroons didn’t go as smoothly as the Lynx faithful would have hoped. However, the Lynx now turn their attention to another top 10 ranked team in Ames.

The Little Cyclones have a good quarterback in Dallas Sauser who loves to throw the ball and is pretty good at it throwing for over 1,800 yards in five games and 19 touchdowns, the Lynx defense will need a big performance to slow down this offense.

“Their offense can really move the ball down the field,” Wolfe said. “Their quarterback does a great job in the passing game and he puts the ball right on the money. It’s going to be quite a challenge for our defense and we’re counting on them to step up and make some plays.”

Wolfe spoke about their own offense and how being consistent is key in this game. There have been occasions throughout the season where the Lynx have moved the ball well, but there have also been moments where the Lynx make mistakes to stunt their success. If the Lynx are going to give the little Cyclones a fight, they have to keep mistakes to a minimum.

“The biggest thing we got to have on offense is consistency,” Wolfe said. “We did some good things last week against Dowling, but when you go back yes we moved the ball at times, but then we’ll have a penalty, or we’ll snap it over our head, something bad happens to disrupt our drive. We have to clean that up and gain some consistency to efficiently move the ball down the field.”

Lewis Central at Des Moines Hoover

Last week: Lewis Central beat Thomas Jefferson 63-0, Des Moines Hoover lost to Glenwood 49-7

Records: Lewis Central is 5-0 Des Moines Hoover is 1-4

Rankings: Lewis Central is No. 1 in Class 4A

Where: Herbert Hoover High School in Des Moines

The Word: The Titans won their first district game with ease and are hoping to do the same this week as they look to spoil Hoover’s homecoming.

Except during Hoover’s one win over Sioux City West, the Huskies have not moved the ball all that well this season. But when they have, it’s been primarily through the passing game. Playing assignment sound football is the defense’s main plan to make sure the Huskies don’t get their passing game clicking.

“Once again it’s just going to come down to us playing assignment sound football,” Titans coach Justin Kammrad said. “Our guys just have to worry about their responsibilities and trust everyone else to do theirs and we have to be communicating at all times. We just have to run our scheme this week and continue to maximize everyone’s effort.”

The Titans know they will be heavily favored in this game again, but also understand even so they are going to get each team’s best shot. The Titans wouldn’t want it any other way as they continue to find ways to improve themselves with the season already past the mid-way point.

“Every week our ultimate goals stay the same,” Kammrad said. “We want to repeat as district champions and in order to do that, we know we have to win each week, and this is just the next step to that process.

“We’re going to get their best effort, we know that everyone is gunning for us, we’ve known that now for a long time and this week won’t be any different.”

Who: St. Albert vs Mount Ayr

Last Week: St. Albert lost to Earlham 38-0, Mount Ayr beat Sidney 56-6

Records: St. Albert is 1-4, Mount Ayr is 4-1

Rankings: Mount Ayr is receiving votes in the Class A AP poll

Where: Al Leber Field in Council Bluffs

The Word: The last couple of games have not been kind to the Falcons. The Falcons have scored seven points in their last three games and now face another big challenge in a Mount Ayr team that earlier was ranked in the top five of the state before falling in surprising fashion in Avoca two weeks ago.

“It’s going to be a great and challenging game,” Falcons coach Jake Driver said. “They have athletes all over the field. Their quarterback is going to Iowa to play baseball and their tight end and linebackers are just special athletes. It’s going to come down to our ability to corral them and limit their chance and capitalize on mistakes they make to hopefully give ourselves a chance late in the game and then go from there.”

Offensively, the Raiders have a quarterback who can run and throw the ball effectively. Jaixen Frost has eight total touchdowns, five passing, and three rushing touchdowns to lead a Raider offense that’s scored 33 points or more in all but one of their games this season.

On defense, Jaydon Knight lines up as a linebacker and occasionally goes on the defensive line, but the Falcons will need to always know where he’s at if they’re going to move the ball themselves.

“They play a lot of man coverage,” Driver said. “We’re hoping to create some mismatches and confusion to their defense. The other thing is just taking care of the ball, not giving them extra possessions and chances. All our drives need to end in kicks, whether if that’s a punt, field goal, or extra point, we can’t have turnovers against this team.”

Who: Thomas Jefferson vs Dallas Center-Grimes

Last Week: Thomas Jefferson lost to Lewis Central 63-0, Dallas Center-Grimes lost to Winterset 9-7

Records: Thomas Jefferson is 0-6, Dallas Center-Grimes is 0-5

Where: Gale Wickersham Stadium in Council Bluffs

The Word: while the Yellow Jackets never left Council Bluffs last week, they return to their home stadium this week in a battle of two teams who are looking for their first win.

Last year it was a similar situation, both teams were winless heading into this contest. This year has been a bit different though. The Mustangs have come so close so many times as five of their defeats have been by one possession, including last week’s 9-7 loss to Winterset. T.J. has had some competitive games as well so something in this game has got to give.

The Mustangs can throw the ball decently, but running the ball at times has proven to be difficult. If the Yellow Jackets can keep the air game in check and force the Mustangs to try and run more, the Jackets could create some opportunities for themselves.