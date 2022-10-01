PREP FOOTBALL: Week Six Scoreboard

Glenwood 30 Winterset 7: The Rams improved to 2-0 in district play as Casey Godbout ran for two touchdowns and quarterback Kayden Anderson threw a touchdown to Renner Bardsley.

The Ram offense kept the Husky defense on their heels with a balance between 189 passing yards from Anderson and 177 total rush yards from five total rushers.

Glenwood will now turn its focus to Class 4A No. 1 Lewis Central next week at 7 p.m.

Winterset (1-5) 0 0 7 0 – 7

Glenwood (4-2) 14 6 7 3 – 30

AHSTW 69 Sidney 8: AHSTW’s offense rolled through the Cowboys to improve to 6-0 on the season.

Gavin Newcomb ran for 103 yards and had two touchdowns. Luke Sternberg added 98 yards and two touchdowns on the ground for AHSTW. Eight players scored touchdowns for the Vikings. As they rolled past the Cowboys.

AHSTW will play their final two regular-season games on the road, starting with Logan-Magnolia next Friday at 7 p.m.

Sidney (1-5) 0 0 0 8 – 8

AHSTW (6-0) 27 17 19 6 – 69

Tri-Center 34 Lawton-Bronson 19: The Trojans, fueled by Michael Turner’s 380 yards rushing and five touchdowns, pulled away from the Eagles on the road to earn their second consecutive win.

Alongside Turner’s big night, Maddox Anderson threw for 121 yards on 11 completions, Holden Skow caught nine of those passes for 78 yards.

Tri-Center will look to extend the win streak as they host Class A No. 3 Woodbury Central at 7 p.m.

Tri-Center (3-3) 0 22 6 6 – 34

Lawton-Bronson (2-4) 0 13 0 6 – 19

Riverside 46 Missouri Valley 6: Grady Jeppesen threw three touchdown passes for 181 yards, and Jaxon Gordon ran for 114 yards and had five touchdowns on the ground for the Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs will play at Southwest Valley next week at 7 p.m.

Missouri Valley (0-6) 0 6 0 0 – 6

Riverside (2-4) 13 27 6 0 – 46