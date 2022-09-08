PREP FOOTBALL: Week Three Football Fix

Who: Abraham Lincoln at Glenwood

Last Week: Abraham Lincoln lost to Denison-Schleswig 22-7, Glenwood lost to Indianola 31-17

Records: Abraham Lincoln is 1-1, Glenwood is 1-2

Where: Ram Stadium in Glenwood at 7 p.m.

The Word: The Lynx’s first road test did not go as they had hoped, however, the Lynx have another road challenge against a Rams team that has a very deceitful 1-2 record.

“They’re a very good football team,” Lynx coach John Wolfe said. “They’re very athletic and very well coached and they going to present a lot of challenges to us and just like them we’re looking to rebound from week two so we can spring into week three like we want to.”

Glenwood may arguably be the best team in Class 4A that currently holds a losing record. Their two defeats came by the likes of Sioux City East who is receiving votes in 5A, and Indianola who is No. 3 in Class 4A. The Rams have tested themselves against some strong competition and are already very battle-tested. As early as the season may be, having two losses the Rams know that a third loss would put their backs against the wall if they want to make the playoffs.

The same can be said for the Lynx as they look to prove that last week was not this team’s true form. Defensively though, the Lynx will need to play very disciplined football against an offense that has thrown the ball well early on this season. Wolfe knows the defense will face a huge challenge in keeping the Ram’s offense in check.

In addition, the Lynx offense will need to play physically if they’re to move the ball on a Ram defense that sports a decent amount of size.

“They have a lot of size up front,” Wolfe said. “Their quarterback presents quite the challenge. He can throw the ball well, but he’s also really good with his feet and is really what you want in a high school quarterback. Our defense has got to be well-prepared to attack him and I think the guys are excited about the challenge.

“Definitively I think we were out physicaled and as a coaching staff we were a bit late to make our adjustments, but this week as a team we’re going to make the adjustments we need to to help these kids move the ball downfield against a tough Glenwood defense and take advantage of their schemes.”

It may be early in the season, and there’s a lot of football to play, but both teams know a loss here could put playoff hopes in jeopardy already. Neither team wants that, given the crew they have. The Lynx feel like they have something to prove after falling short in Denison, the Rams want to prove to everyone they’re better than their 1-2 record shows. Two hungry teams should make for a fun Friday night in Glenwood.

Who: Lewis Central at Norwalk

Rankings: Lewis Central is No. 1 in Class 4A, Norwalk is No. 8 in 4A

Last Week: Lewis Central beat Carlisle 28-21, Norwalk beat Des Moines Lincoln 45-0

Records: Lewis Central is 3-0, Norwalk is 2-0

Where: Warrior Stadium in Norwalk

The Word: The tests just keep coming for L.C. Another week brings another top 10 Class 4A battle to the Titans. This week the Titans face a Norwalk team, that much like the Titans return a lot of experience and therefore has a very talented team that can find multiple ways to win big games.

“Week in and week out for the rest of our non-district schedule we have some high-quality teams that return a lot of key pieces,” Kammrad said. “This is another great opportunity for our guys to challenge ourselves and let things fall where they may as we pursue to be a better team than we were last week. “

Norwalk and Lewis Central’s offenses share a good deal of similarities. Both offenses like to mix things up with the run and passing game and thus far have done so effectively. The Titan offense plans to keep doing what they have been on offense, that’s execute, move the ball and control the tempo.

Defensively, like the previous three weeks, this team provides a new challenge, it’s like trying to top the team in the mirror. Also like the past three weeks, Kammrad says the defense will need to play assignment-sharp football again to keep this offense in check.

“Every week is a bit different,” Kammrad said. “This Norwalk team, like the teams before us now presents some new challenges. The balance of Norwalk’s offense is really solid and revolves around their quarterback. He throws a good ball, but is also a very talented runner, so our guys are going to have to be gap sound again, and play within our defense. They going to make plays at some points, we just have to be ready to limit them as much as possible.

“Offensively, we have to be assignment sound again. They have some very talented players. They have a defensive tackle who’s committed to Iowa and has been a three-year starter for them, we have to keep him at bay and find some holes within their defense and make plays. When the opportunities call, they need to be ready to make the play and put points on the board.”

This game overall just has an interesting feel to it. The Titans have beaten three ranked teams in the first three weeks which would make you think they’re the more battle-tested team. Perhaps that’s true, but Norwalk hasn’t played scrubs either. Nonetheless, this will be their first test against a ranked opponent and it’s a chance for them to put their name out there among the other 4A contenders. If you want to be a contender, you have to beat one first. Lewis Central, however, has already shown they are one of the best teams in the state, and for them, this is another test to prove it.

Who: St. Albert vs Underwood

Rankings: Underwood is No. 10 in Class 1A

Last Week: St. Albert beat Riverside 30-28, Underwood beat Tri-Center 58-14

Records: Underwood is 2-1, St. Albert is 1-1

Where: Eagle Stadium in Underwood

The Word: The first two games have brought a big test to the Falcons, and both games have had thrilling conclusions. Now the Falcons will face their biggest test yet in a road trip to Underwood.

Underwood is coming off back-to-back wins after losing their season opener to Lewis Central. The fact Underwood, a Class 1A team, lost that game by only two scores to the defending Class 4A state champion should speak volumes about this team and the talent they possess. This will be a big challenge for the Falcons, but Driver and the team are more than up for it.

“Underwood is as good as advertised, they really are,” Driver said. “They have talented players at the skill positions and are big and physical up front. It’s going to be a real test for us to see where we are at early in the season. It’s going to be a great test for us to see how we can execute our scheme against a high-quality team, and we’re excited to play some top-notch competition here.”

The Eagle's offense, which is averaging 45 points per game, operates around senior quarterback Alex Ravlin who is one of the better quarterbacks in the state. Part of that is because Ravlin has a solid supporting cast around him that has helped the Eagles light up the scoreboard in their first three games.

Defensively, a couple of opponents have had success running the ball on the Eagle defense which will definitely be a key to the Falcons, but it’s far from the only point. Driver and the Falcons look to control the clock in this game, by mixing things up on offense as well and trying to keep the Eagle’s offense off the field as much as possible.

“We want to slow them down and limit their touches,” Driver said. “That’s simply what you have to do in these big games. We want to run the football, and on defense, we want to control their big plays and when they do make big plays, go make a tackle and play another down. They’re a good football team and they’re going to make plays, we need to execute at a high level.

“This game is essentially what it’s like to play playoff football, we have to control the clock, and that doesn’t necessarily mean run the football a lot, it means we need to move the football, whether that be on the ground or through the air, we have to make the right reads, run the right routes, convert third downs to first downs and do all those sorts of things while being on the same page with each other to be crisp and solid as a team in terms of execution.”

The key for the Falcons will definitely be to do everything they can to control the tempo and keep Underwood’s opportunities to a minimum. If the Falcons can get their run game going as they have in the previous two contests and the defense can force the Eagles into some mistakes, as big as an if that may be, the Falcons may put themselves in a position to pull a surprise or two.

Who: Thomas Jefferson vs Carroll

Last Week: Thomas Jefferson lost to Omaha South 48-7, Carroll lost to Gilbert 27-14

Records: Thomas Jefferson is 0-3, Carroll is 1-1

Where: Gale Wickersham Stadium

The Word: Needless to say the contest against Omaha South didn’t go as hoped. Unfortunately for the Jackets, it was another case of playing one strong half and running into problems in the other. Which has been a point of focus this week for the Yellow Jackets.

This week T.J. hosts a Carroll Tiger team that in week one had a solid performance that led to a win and then last week the Tigers struggled at times in a loss to Gilbert. After seeing both tapes Yellow Jackets coach Kevin Culjat says scouting Caroll has proven challenging but nonetheless likes the plan he and the staff have to face Carroll.

“It was a little hard breaking down the film on them,” Culjat said. “One game for them was exclusively good where they ran well, and the other was a game where they exclusively passed, but I think the passing game in game two was more due to a lack of running the ball well.

“Either way we've been preparing for both aspects and they have another athletic quarterback that can throw and scramble well. Nonetheless, I think we have a very good defensible plan in place and if the kids play hard and execute I think we have a great opportunity here.”

In week one the Tigers ran the ball very effectively for just shy of 300 yards, but in week two their run game only totaled 52 yards total and just 188 yards of offense total. The Tigers were very disappointed in those results much like the Jackets were displeased with how the Omaha South game finished,

“We were very disappointed with how last week finished,” Culjat said. “After getting a stop and touchdown right at the end of the first half to make it a 12-7 ball game, and getting the ball to start the second half, we had some good things going. We got to learn to put two halves together, we've had three good halves played this season and three not-so-good halves, now’s the time for us to put together two good halves and hopefully give ourselves a shot.

“We’re always happy when we get to play at home in front of family and friends, but we need to take these past three games and show what we’ve learned, put in a good effort on Friday night, and play disciplined.”

As Culjat also said, it hasn’t been a lack of talent or scheme for the Yellow Jackets, it’s been more about a lack of execution. You can see it in their play, when this team executes they’ve hung around with each team they’ve played, the only issue is they haven’t played that whole game yet. The good news is the season is still young, just like this team. If this team can put it together for two full halves this is a fun team to watch and is only going to improve. Putting, as Culjat says, a complete two halves of football is the next step for this young team, if they put that together, T.J. could put themselves in a position to take another step, by getting one in the win column.