PREP FOOTBALL: Week three Football Recap

AHSTW 28 Southwest Valley 0: Class A No. 10 AHSTW used a big third quarter to pull away from the Timberwolves and improve to 2-0 in district play.

Luke Sternberg had a pair of touchdown runs for the Vikes offense and Kyle Sternberg also threw a touchdown pass to Nick Denning.

AHSTW will now prepare for a battle of unbeatens as they host Mount Ayr (3-0) for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

Southwest Valley (2-1) 0 0 0 0 – 0

AHSTW (3-0) 7 7 14 0 – 28

Tri-Center 63 Missouri Valley 0: The Trojans earned their first win of the season on homecoming night as senior running back Micheal Turner ran for 334 yards and five touchdowns on 22 carries.

Senior quarterback Maddox Anderson threw a touchdown to Carter Kunze as well. Kunze also led the Trojans with 14 tackles.

Tri-Center will look to get their second win next week as they hit the road to face Logan-Magnolia at 7 p.m.

Missouri Valley (0-3) 0 0 0 0 – 0

Tri-Center (1-2) 16 24 15 8 – 63

Clarinda 42 Treynor 34: Two late touchdowns helped Clarinda steal a game from Treynor in Clarinda on Friday night.

Treynor quarterback Kayden Dirks threw three touchdown passes and ran for 103 yards. Junior Karson Elwood caught two touchdowns and Kyle Moss led Treynor with eight tackles.

Treynor will look to get back in the win column next Friday as they return home for the homecoming game against West Monona (0-3) at 7 p.m.

Treynor (2-1) 7 7 20 0 – 34

Clarinda (2-1) 20 8 0 14 – 42

Mount Ayr 41 Riverside 15: The Raiders balanced offense, running, and passed the ball well to run away from the Bulldogs in Mount Ayr.

While the run game was not what the Bulldogs hoped, Grady Jeppesen threw for 214 yards and two touchdowns. Senior Brody Zimmerman led Riverside with nine tackles.

Riverside will look to earn their first win next Friday when they travel to Sidney (1-2) for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

Riverside (0-3) 0 8 7 0 – 15

Mount Ayr (3-0) 7 14 14 6 – 41

