PREP FOOTBALL: Week Two Football Fix

Abraham Lincoln at Denison-Schleswig

Last Week: Abraham Lincoln beat Thomas Jefferson 22-6, Denison-Schleswig lost to Carroll 28-0.

Records: Abraham Lincoln is 1-0, Denison-Schleswig is 0-1

Where: Denison, Iowa

The Word: After starting the season with a win over their inner-city rival A.L. is now leaving the comforts of home for their next challenge.

That next challenge is a Monarch team that fell at home to Carroll after giving up nearly 300 yards rushing. While it’s only one game, that stat has the Lynx thinking of how they might be able to move the ball effectively against Denison.

“The way we run our offense is very different than the way Carroll runs theirs,” Lynx coach John Wolfe said. “That said, we still hope to establish the running game. Good football teams do exactly that and that’s how games are won, by effectively running the ball. While I wouldn’t say we’re walking into this game blind, we’re taking some educated guesses on what sort of front they’re going to give us defensively, hopefully, our plan will lead to continued success.”

Playing your first road game of the season is always an interesting one. While going 1-0 after your home opener is nice, it’s always a test in itself to leave the comforts of home and go to another team’s field.

However, after multiple summer camps and a scrimmage on the road to start the season, Wolfe isn’t too worried about going on the road for the first time and believes the Lynx shouldn’t skip a beat in terms of battling it out on the road.

“We’re excited, it’s always great to start the season 1-0, but 2-0 certainly would be better,” Wolfe said. “Our focus is just on getting better each week and being better than we were last week. It’ll be interesting to see how the kids respond. We’ve done things to try and make sure they’re ready for road tests like a week zero scrimmage at Treynor and over the summer we went to a team camp on the road. So hopefully this isn’t unfamiliar territory for them and we can hit the ground running.”

Lewis Central at Carlisle

Rankings: Lewis Central is No. 1 in Class 4A, Carlisle is No. 6 in 4A.

Last week: Lewis Central beat Harlan 30-27, Carlisle beat Winterset 35-18

Records: Lewis Central is 2-0, Carlisle is 1-0

Where: Carlisle High School in Carlisle

The Word: It’s been one challenge after another for Lewis Central, after knocking off Class 3A’s defending state champion Harlan in thrilling fashion, the Titans now take on their first 4A opponent of the season.

Not to mention It’ll be another top 10 ranked opponent for the Titans which is of course a challenge all on its own, but throwing in the fact this will also be the Titan’s first road game of the season, makes this another interesting test for Lewis Central.

“It’s going to be another tough test for us,” Titans coach Justin Kammrad said. “Mostly because this test is different from the past two games we played in terms of style of play. Carlisle forces you to be very disciplined, so our guys are going to have to be very assignment sound and fly to the football.”

In the first two weeks, the Titans have faced some powerful and prolific offenses that can move the ball in different ways. While Carlisle showed they have a strong offense of their own, it’s clear what the Wildcats want to do in terms of moving the ball with their split-back offense. Run the ball, run the ball, and run the ball some more.

They ran the ball 57 times in their season opener against Winterset for 295 yards total. Hence defensively this rushing attack will be a new challenge for this Titan defense.

“We just have to be prepared for what they throw at us,” Kammrad said. “Defensively, the biggest thing is to just play assignment sound football. They have two very legitimate ball carriers in the backfield and their quarterback does an outstanding job of running the football and occasionally throwing and they did some really big things against Winterset.”

St. Albert at Riverside

Last Week: St. Albert lost to Treynor 21-17, Riverside lost to Red Oak 41-0

Records: Both teams are 0-1

Where: Riverside High School, Oakland

The Word: While the Falcons fell in their season opener to Treynor, one thing is for sure, this is a much more experienced team than last year. They tested their might against a team who made the playoffs last year, and could very likely make it again this year and was just 13 seconds away from victory.

This week the Falcons look to go out and collect that first win of the season against a Riverside team that had a good deal of struggles against Red Oak, particularly with defending the run. The Bulldogs allowed 240 rush yards. The Falcons ran for 327 yards against the Cardinals and senior Brendan Monahan ran for 258 of those yards. Needless to say, the Falcons will look to be the next team to exploit Riverside’s run defense.

“We are looking to build off our first game there,” Falcons coach Jake Driver said. “We had a lot of first game jitters, but still ran the ball well, despite having some mental mistakes and mistakes in the blocking schemes. We ran the ball well, but we still feel like we left some yard out on the field and we’re hoping to clean up those mistakes and execute at an even higher level on offense.”

Defensively the Falcons will need to keep tabs on junior quarterback Grady Jeppesen. While the Bulldogs failed to put any points on the scoreboard in the previous week he still proved to be a playmaker on multiple occasions for Riverside.

If the Falcons can do that, Driver believes this team can start district play as every team hopes to, at 1-0.

“We want to start off district play on the positive side,” Driver said. “We did some good things against Treynor and defensively, we’re looking to basically execute at a higher level, like filling the gap and getting our alignment down, and things like that, this game will be a test to see how we improved.”

Thomas Jefferson vs Omaha South

Last Week: Thomas Jefferson lost to Abraham Lincoln 22-6, Omaha South lost to Omaha Bryan 42-27

Records: Thomas Jefferson is 0-2, Omaha South is 0-1

Where: Gale Wickersham Stadium

The Word: For the third week in a row, the Yellow Jackets remain at home. However, playing an out-of-state opponent always makes for an amusing contest. Both teams are in search of their first win of the season. Both teams also only collected one win last year and are looking to build up from that and see this game as a must-have.

“It’s always a bit different to play an out-of-state school,” Culjat said. “It doesn’t happen a lot, but we’re looking forward to putting our best foot forward Friday night. ”

It’s been a tale of two games for the Yellow Jackets, against Sioux City West the Jackets played a solid first half and gave the Wolverines some fits. In game two in the Battle of the Bluffs, it was the second half where Culjat felt this team played its best. The third time’s the charm perhaps?

Culjat thinks so and considers this game similar to the Sioux City West game in some regards. The Packers have an athletic quarterback who can throw and run and that is a challenge that T.J. has faced now a couple of times.

Offensively, the Jackets will look to mix things up as Bryan ran and threw the ball effectively against South, especially in the second half.

“They have a big athletic quarterback much like Sioux City North did,” Culjat said. “Our main focus there is going to be keeping him in the pocket and to make sure we tackle well. It’s going to be another big test defensively.

The next thing is to just keep up the defense for two halves in week one, we started well, but struggled at times in the second half and then last week it was vice versa. We are a bit short on players right now and that certainly makes a bit of a difference, and we’re looking to take care of that, but in Class 4A you have to play two good halves of football if you want to get into the win column and that’s what we’re focusing on this Friday night.”