St. Albert and Northern Iowa University graduate Jackson Brown was selected sixth in the 22nd round of the USFL draft on Wednesday by the Philadelphia Stars.

The USFL -- United State Football League -- is a professional football league that is scheduled to state on April 16.

The Stars list Brown as an offensive guard.

Brown most previously played for the Conquerors in the Spring League. The Spring League was a football development league that played from 2017-2021.