Ravlin’s four TD passes lead Eagles past Cardinals

TREYNOR - Underwood quarterback Alex Ravlin threw for four touchdowns and ran in another to help lead Class 1A No. 2 Underwood past Treynor in Treynor 45-0 on Friday night.
“They (Treynor) came out firing their best shot at us right away,” Ravlin said. “I trust all my receivers, every single one of them. I’m alright with throwing each of them a ball, none of them have let me down when I throw the ball their way. It was nice to spread it around and keep our offense diverse and help open up the run game for our running backs.”
The junior quarterback opened the game with a 71-yard pass and a 96-yard pass play to senior Scott Pearson in the first quarter to put Underwood up 14-0 to start the night.
Pearson caught nine passes for 222 yards and two touchdowns before leaving the game.
The Eagles would then have back-to-back scoreless drives that ended around the Treynor 20-yard line.
Contributing to that dry spell was having some troubles running the ball. Underwood coach Nate Mechaelsen was still pleased with his offense and how Ravlin spread the ball around the field to help some running lanes open up.
“I think the game has really slowed down for Alex,” Mechaelsen said. “He’s seeing the field very well. He’s a really good player and we know that. Sometimes he comes out here and even exceeds our expectations a bit, but he’s put a lot of time into this game and makes himself ready to go every Friday night.”
Before the night was over Ravlin went 24 for 33 through the air, with at least one completion to seven different players, and had 417 passing yards and four touchdowns. Ravlin also ran for 52 yards and a touchdown on the ground as well.
Senior running back Joey Anderson also found the endzone once in the final two minutes of the second quarter to put the Eagles up 21-0 at the half.
Anderson ran for 47 yards for the night and caught two passes for 14 total yards. While the run wasn’t what it has been in past contests, Anderson says this was a good, and necessary test that will improve the team as they inch closer to the postseason.
“We really needed this test,” Anderson said “Over the past five games our offensive line has really opened things up and made things easy for us. This game is really going to help us down the stretch and help us improve some things for when we’re tested again.
“It still really shows us what we’re able to do. The hard work from this whole team has been great and really paying off for us. ”
The Eagles' defense continued to silence the Cardinals' offense as they allowed only 13 yards for the night. The Cardinal’s offensive line had trouble containing the strength and speed of the Eagle's defensive line thus creating a long night for a Treynor offense that scored 63 and 30 points in their previous two games.
“The big thing I always ask our kids to do is compete,” Cardinals coach Jeff Casey said. “That’s always been our mantra, compete in everything we do. I didn’t feel like we competed that well in the first half, still, it was only 21-0 at the half.
"Against Underwood, that’s one thing for sure. My main challenge was to come out and compete better in the second half. The score got away from us a little bit, we can right this ship, we’ll come back and get better for next week.”
After forcing the Cardinal three and out on their opening second-half drive, The Eagles marched down for another touchdown drive which was capped off by a 3-yard pass from Ravlin to sophomore Jack VanFossan to make it 28-0. The Eagles would open the flood gates in the fourth quarter and scored 17 points to finish a solid performance on a solid note.
“This was our biggest test of the year to this point,” Mechaelsen said. “I thought Treynor was a very physical team and we needed a four-quarter battle. I know the score was a little lopsided, but I thought they battled the entire game and gave us nothing easy. We needed to be challenged and I really like the way, especially after halftime, how our kids stepped up.”
After the loss, Treynor will look to bounce back as they head to Carroll next week to play against Kuemper Catholic (4-2). Underwood will look to keep things rolling along as they return home to host West Monona (1-5). Both games are scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m.