Ravlin’s four TD passes lead Eagles past Cardinals

“The big thing I always ask our kids to do is compete,” Cardinals coach Jeff Casey said. “That’s always been our mantra, compete in everything we do. I didn’t feel like we competed that well in the first half, still, it was only 21-0 at the half.

"Against Underwood, that’s one thing for sure. My main challenge was to come out and compete better in the second half. The score got away from us a little bit, we can right this ship, we’ll come back and get better for next week.”

After forcing the Cardinal three and out on their opening second-half drive, The Eagles marched down for another touchdown drive which was capped off by a 3-yard pass from Ravlin to sophomore Jack VanFossan to make it 28-0. The Eagles would open the flood gates in the fourth quarter and scored 17 points to finish a solid performance on a solid note.

“This was our biggest test of the year to this point,” Mechaelsen said. “I thought Treynor was a very physical team and we needed a four-quarter battle. I know the score was a little lopsided, but I thought they battled the entire game and gave us nothing easy. We needed to be challenged and I really like the way, especially after halftime, how our kids stepped up.”