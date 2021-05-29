Reiver football bowl game cancelled; Iowa Western looks forward to fall season

The Iowa Western football season has reached its end after announcing that it will not be playing a bowl game this weekend.

After finishing the regular season ranked No. 4 with a record of 7-1 the Reivers will end their season as some scheduling conflicts led to difficulties in scheduling a bowl game.

While many players were hoping to play at least one more game, Reiver coach Scott Strohmeier says that after some discussions, things just didn’t work out.

“The big thing for us was, we wanted to play the best and highest-ranked opponent that we could,” Strohmeier said. “After not being able to find an opponent, we decided that it would be best if we just didn’t play anybody because we really didn’t want anyone much lower than right just outside the top five. So we decided it would be best that we move on and get ready for the next season.”

Reportedly, the Reivers reached out to schedule No. 3 Cisco College for the bowl game, Strohmeier said they also reached out to No. 6 Kilgore College for the bowl game as well.

In the end, none of the dates connected with either of the teams.