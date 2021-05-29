Reiver football bowl game cancelled; Iowa Western looks forward to fall season

The Iowa Western football season has reached its end after announcing that it will not be playing a bowl game this weekend.
After finishing the regular season ranked No. 4 with a record of 7-1 the Reivers will end their season as some scheduling conflicts led to difficulties in scheduling a bowl game.
While many players were hoping to play at least one more game, Reiver coach Scott Strohmeier says that after some discussions, things just didn’t work out.
“The big thing for us was, we wanted to play the best and highest-ranked opponent that we could,” Strohmeier said. “After not being able to find an opponent, we decided that it would be best if we just didn’t play anybody because we really didn’t want anyone much lower than right just outside the top five. So we decided it would be best that we move on and get ready for the next season.”
Reportedly, the Reivers reached out to schedule No. 3 Cisco College for the bowl game, Strohmeier said they also reached out to No. 6 Kilgore College for the bowl game as well.
In the end, none of the dates connected with either of the teams.
With this abnormal season now concluded. The NJCAA plans to start football again in the fall. With a compressed offseason ahead the Reivers now look to move on and prepare for the upcoming fall season which is scheduled to begin games in early September.
Currently, the Reivers have six scheduled games for the next season. Strohmeier says he and the program hope to get anywhere from nine to 11 games in total on the schedule before it is said and done.
“We currently have six games planned for the fall and we’re hoping to find at least three if not five more,” Strohmeier said.
Things for the new season will begin in about a month as the incoming freshman will arrive on campus by June 27 and the team’s returners will be back a month later on July 27. After those dates, things will take off quickly to start the fall season.
“We’ll spend most of the month of July with our freshmen which will give us a good chance to really evaluate them,” Strohmeier said. “There’s going to be some different rules this season, but Aug 2 is when we can be conditioning and weightlifting. A week later you get the helmets on Aug 9 and start doing position drills and then we’ll start camp on Aug 16. Things are going to move quickly.”
Iowa Western’s first game is scheduled to be on Sept 4, a time, date and location have yet to be determined.