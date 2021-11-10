Reiver football makes schedule changes

The No. 1 ranked Iowa Western football team has cancelled their game against Air Force Prep College for this Saturday and replaced it with a road game on Friday evening at Northwestern College JV in Orange City.

Iowa Western announced earlier this week that Air Force Prep has back out of Saturday’s game thus mutually cancelling the game.

The Raiders JV team has played just two games this season according to the Northwestern College website against Dordt and Morningside.

The Reivers head into this game after their fourth win over a ranked opponent this season as they defeated previously No. 15 Georgia Military 23-19 at Davenport Field in Milledgeville, Georgia. The win then propelled the Reivers to the No. 1 spot in the latest NJCAA rankings for the first time since October 2017.

The Kickoff between Northwestern JV and Iowa Western is set for 6 p.m. on Friday at De Alois Stadium in Orange City.