Reivers blank Jaguars for season’s fourth shutout

With both sides of the ball working in full force, the Reivers put on a show for the fans in their final home game of the season.

“I felt like with what we knew they (Southern Shreveport) was going to try to do to us we needed to attack them,” Strohmeier said. “We created a lot of opportunities and we made some big plays. For us to connect on those chances early on I thought was huge and once we got up on them I think they gave up a bit. I knew it was key to attack quickly and get off to a fast start.”

Glantz finished the day 9-12 throwing 209 yards and three touchdowns.

Former St. Albert Falcon Luke Waters scored the next touchdown in the wildcat formation from one yard out just under the 11 minute mark in the second quarter. About three minutes later reserve quarterback Tony Bartalo threw to Jalen Gaudet for a 15 yard touchdown. Bartalo would run in a score in the third quarter to cap the scoring for Iowa Western.

Ending the home slate with a win is exactly how the Reivers aimed to thank the Reiver faithful through an abnormal season.

“It’s one thing when you win, but winning in front of your home fans is always important,” Strohmeier said. “I felt like right from the beginning, we took control of the game and the guys finished it off.”