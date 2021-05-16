Reivers blank Jaguars for season’s fourth shutout

No. 4 Iowa Western posted their fourth shutout of the season as they smashed Southern Shreveport 52-0 on a beautiful Saturday afternoon at Titan Stadium.
In addition to posting the season’s fourth shutout, this is also the fourth time this season the Reivers held an opponent’s offense below 100 yards of total offense.
The Reiver defense surrendered just 33 total yards to the Jags over 51 plays which is the best yet for the Reiver’s “dark side “ defense in that respective stat this season.
“Right from the beginning our guys did an unbelievable job,” Strohmeier said. “I was pleased. We felt like we were better than them, and our guys went out and performed and got after them right from the start.”
In addition to the defensive dominance, the Reivers also set a strong tempo on offense as well lighting up the board to 31 points before the end of the first quarter.
The scoring spurt began with freshman quarterback Nate Glantz passing to freshman receiver Donnovan Moorer for a 20 yard touchdown. After a team touch down and a 28 yd field goal from Josh Jacek, the Reivers went up 17-0 with five minutes to go in the quarter.
A minute and a half later Glantz connected to Moorer for the second time for a touchdown, this time from 26 yards out to make it 24-0. Finally, with nine seconds to spare in the first quarter Glantz found Kaden Wetjen for a 67 yard touchdown.
With both sides of the ball working in full force, the Reivers put on a show for the fans in their final home game of the season.
“I felt like with what we knew they (Southern Shreveport) was going to try to do to us we needed to attack them,” Strohmeier said. “We created a lot of opportunities and we made some big plays. For us to connect on those chances early on I thought was huge and once we got up on them I think they gave up a bit. I knew it was key to attack quickly and get off to a fast start.”
Glantz finished the day 9-12 throwing 209 yards and three touchdowns.
Former St. Albert Falcon Luke Waters scored the next touchdown in the wildcat formation from one yard out just under the 11 minute mark in the second quarter. About three minutes later reserve quarterback Tony Bartalo threw to Jalen Gaudet for a 15 yard touchdown. Bartalo would run in a score in the third quarter to cap the scoring for Iowa Western.
Ending the home slate with a win is exactly how the Reivers aimed to thank the Reiver faithful through an abnormal season.
“It’s one thing when you win, but winning in front of your home fans is always important,” Strohmeier said. “I felt like right from the beginning, we took control of the game and the guys finished it off.”
As for the full schedule, the Reivers will hit the road to take on Ellsworth for the second time this season. The Reiver beat the Panthers 54-0 back on April 9, but that certainly doesn’t mean the Reivers will be heading into Iowa Falls overconfident.
“The big thing for us is just going to be to motivate our players to get up for this game,” Strohmeier said. “By that I mean, they can’t look past this. All we can do is try to get better at what we do and so hopefully the guys will prepare themselves and we’ll be ready to go.”
Kickoff between the Panthers and Reivers will be at 6 p.m. on May 21 at Cadet Field.
Southern Shreveport 0 0 0 0 --0
Iowa Western (6-1) 31 14 7 0 --52