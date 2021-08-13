Reivers have high hopes for incoming season

Iowa Western football had its national title hopes dashed early on in the spring season after a 31-30 week one loss to Snow College.
Three months later the ultimate goal remains the same for the Reivers, who feel like this year’s team has something that hasn’t been in the program before.
“We have about 40 returning players from last season who played significant minutes,” Strohmeier said. “It’s almost like a four-year college feel this year with all that we have back. We probably haven’t had this much returning since the 2012 season.”
This being the first year of the NJCAA implementing a four-team playoff system, the Reivers like their chances to make the cut, but Strohmeier and the returners know from recent seasons they can’t look too far ahead.
“Our goal every year is to have a chance at a national title. From the 2012 season and that year on, that’s always been our goal. Some years that goal has seemed further away than others, but for the most part, we’ve been in the hunt,” he said. “You have to take things one game at a time and these guys know that there have been years where we’ve been just one play, or two points, one point or so away from a national title. If we can continue to improve off of what we did last year, with the experience we have coming back, we have a good chance in every game.”
The team officially returned to practice on Monday. With six NJCAA All-Americans returning to the fold this season and plenty of incoming freshmen, despite playing football in the fall again like normal Strohmeier said this season is already showing some abnormalities.
“With the number of kids we have things are still very different,” Strohmeier said. “There’s getting to be some normalcy, but a lot of things are still different. It’s been a very abnormal camp with the high number of kids we have and because of that we’ve changed some things, like the meetings and such, because we’re still a bit limited. But with what I’ve seen already, the kids are ready.”
This team will have way more returners than teams of recent past, have had including NJCAA Offensive Player of the Year Nate Glantz of Bellevue. Glantz in the spring season led the country with 1,811 yards passing, was second in the nation with 23 touchdown passes, fourth in the nation in completion percentage and fifth in the nation for passing yards per game.
Notably, Glantz’s return marks the first time in nearly a decade that the Reivers will have their starting quarterback return for a second season. The last quarterback to do so was Jake Waters of Council Bluffs in 2012 — a season that ended with a national title.
With All-American receivers Kaden Wetjen and Micheal Love returning to the fold, along with an experienced committee of running backs, the offense should be capable of putting some big numbers on the board this season.
"I have high hopes for this offense," Strohmeier said. "When you return your quarterback and we also return our top two running backs. While we'll still have some changes at wide receiver, but with guys like Kaden and Mike returning at receiver as All-Americans, Roscoe Parrish returns and we got some guys who were hurt last year who didn't get to play that we expect to step up this year.
“We have a lot of guys who have that game experience, and they know it’s not like last year, they know the expectation right away from game one.”
Looking over to the defense, it’s a very similar story. Plenty of familiar faces return to a dominant defense that recorded four shutouts and allowed 70 points combined during the eight-game season, including just 20 points in the last six games of the season.
“We return 12 defensive linemen who played in games last year,” Strohmeier said. “I believe we also have about five linebackers and about 10 defensive backs who all played a good amount last year. We do have some freshmen that are going to compete. Again though, to have all that experience back is huge and to have back on a defense that traditionally has been pretty good, is great to have.”
Among its plethora of returners, Iowa Western returns defensive lineman Zander Gray, who was an NJCAA second-team All-American. Linebacker Jacob Ellis and defensive back Trey Franklin return as NJCAA All-American honorable mentions.
This year’s schedule holds plenty of challenges, with the first coming up on Sept. 4 when they head to Kansas to face Dodge City.
Other highlights of the schedule include but aren’t limited to a rematch with Snow College on Oct. 9 and a trip down to Georgia against Georgia Military for their first meeting since the 2015 Graphic Edge Bowl, and Iowa Central coming to Titan Stadium on Oct. 30.
With plenty of new faces showing up on this year’s schedule along with the previously listed powers, Strohmeier and the Reivers are excited for this slate of games.
“It was difficult for a while to even find games, but we found some good ones,” Strohmeier said. “We got two really tough ones where we’ll be heading to Snow and to Georgia. Those are two big teams on the road and I know everyone says it’s harder on the road, they are tough places to play, but we don’t mind playing on the road.
“We just got to take care of our business. If I just had a bunch of freshmen heading to Snow and down to Georgia, I’d be more nervous, but with our group and knowing these guys have played snow and us as a staff being familiar with Georgia Military and knowing our expectations, they’ll be challenging games, but as a team, we should be fine.”
Iowa Western will open the season on Sept. 4 at Dodge City in Kansas at 1 p.m.